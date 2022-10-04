ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sciencealert.com

Scientists Win Physics Nobel Prize For Proving Einstein Wrong

The 2022 Nobel prize for physics has been awarded to a trio of scientists for pioneering experiments in quantum mechanics, the theory covering the micro-world of atoms and particles. Alain Aspect from Université Paris-Saclay in France, John Clauser from J.F. Clauser & Associates in the US, and Anton Zeilinger from...
BGR.com

Scientists create matter from nothing in groundbreaking experiment

We’ve probably all heard the phrase you can’t make something from nothing. But in reality, the physics of our universe isn’t that cut and dry. In fact, scientists have spent decades trying to force matter from absolutely nothing. And now, they’ve managed to prove that a theory first shared 70 years ago was correct, and we really can create matter out of absolutely nothing.
poemhunter.com

Nobody Can Alter The Destiny's Writings Poem by umaprosad das

I didn't have any faith or unfaith; not also very keen. In the palmistry culture, but forced to believe in. Analyzing own life's facts and events that happened. On both of my palms, between the heart and headline. There are mystic ‘cross' marks, distinctive and fine. Symbolize trouble, struggles,...
Vice

Scientists Made a Breakthrough on Life’s Origin and It Could Change Everything

Scientists have achieved a major breakthrough toward unraveling the mystery of how life first arose on Earth and whether it might exist elsewhere in the universe, reports a new study. A longstanding mystery—perhaps the mystery, existentially speaking—is how life originated from non-living, or abiotic, chemicals. For the first time ever,...
poemhunter.com

A Sense Of Loss Poem by Verilyn Titus

Though life goes on for us in every way... I feel a tremendous loss in my heart today... For a loved one who meant the world to me... Because she was not just my Grandmother she was also a friend you see.... When we were younger and able to spend...
poemhunter.com

The Beauty Of My Beloved Ma'am Poem by M. R. Malik

And in a meadow you taught. Imbued words into my blank paper by your 'quill smile'. While lying in the lawn to gaze at your flattering face;. as 'unrivalled ovals' in the woods. to the flower buds and rows,. to teach us psychology. not for reading our minds,. But to...
poemhunter.com

Our Universe Written In 2018 Poem by Andrew Wilson

Over many years it appears we evolve and transform. From cold beginnings to global warming, whatever next…. Just what does life mean to the likes of you and me?. Superficial it could be argued are these crazy generations. Surrounded by culture but lies none the less. How to make...
poemhunter.com

Nature Poem by Saspoems Miss Siyat

Inside momentum maintain. Flowered fruits are of utility. Rarest of gems it awards. As night knocks away daylight. To the listener, the observer. Nature is mother to the learner. @saspoems.
poemhunter.com

Until Something Better Comes Along Poem by Jim Yerman

We have different morals…different values…different beliefs…. but, I imagine, we can all agree that our time on Earth is brief. That in the vastness of the universe..we humans are quite small…. that with all the knowledge out there…. no one individual can possibly possess it all. To think...
poemhunter.com

My Vacation Poem by Chan Mongol

Some come to sweet home for a family reunion. Time is hard and we always come and go, come and go;. Pushing life towards complicated path to pass through!. I do my vacation at home, the most peaceful location;. I enjoy here every season and don't feel alone!. In various...
The Independent

Scientists propose surprising new theory for how the Moon was formed

The Moon may have formed “immediately” after a giant impact that put it into orbit around Earth, according to a new theory of its origin.The theory relies on detailed simulations by powerful supercomputers, which suggested that the Moon would have emerged instantly after something crashed into Earth.Typically, the Moon is thought to have formed after a collision 4.5 billion years ago, when the Earth hit a Mars-sized object called Theia. But the new simulations suggest something previously unthought of happened after that.Previous simulations have led to theories that the Moon could have grown gradually, within a disk of debris...
Phys.org

The last 12,000 years show a more complex climate history than previously thought

We rely on climate models to predict the future, but models cannot be fully tested as climate observations rarely extend back more than 150 years. Understanding the Earth's past climate history across a longer period gives us an invaluable opportunity to test climate models on longer timescales and reduce uncertainties in climate predictions.
