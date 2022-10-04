The Moon may have formed “immediately” after a giant impact that put it into orbit around Earth, according to a new theory of its origin.The theory relies on detailed simulations by powerful supercomputers, which suggested that the Moon would have emerged instantly after something crashed into Earth.Typically, the Moon is thought to have formed after a collision 4.5 billion years ago, when the Earth hit a Mars-sized object called Theia. But the new simulations suggest something previously unthought of happened after that.Previous simulations have led to theories that the Moon could have grown gradually, within a disk of debris...

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO