Cheryl E Preston

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Heartbreak happens in Aspen

Friday on The Bold and the Beautiful Donna Logan (Jenifer Gareis) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) were planning an exotic trip but had to cancel because Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had taken the jet to Aspen. Donna later told Brooke Logann Forrester who went ballistic because she thought Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Steffy Forrester ( Jacquelyn Wood) had plotted to get Ridge away from her.
SheKnows

General Hospital Recast Could Present a Major Obstacle for ‘Sante’

They grow up so quickly… especially on soaps! Viewers watching the September 14 episode did a double-take when a little girl ran into the arms of General Hospital‘s Drew in the opening moments and called him daddy. “Wait?” asked the twitterverse in unison, “Is that Scout?”
SheKnows

General Hospital Heartthrob Shares an Update Following Surgery

Don’t worry — his story has a much happier ending than his character’s!. Rocking some serious “hospital hair,” Mark Lawson shared to Instagram on September 23 that he had recently had to undergo hernia-repair surgery. What happened? Had the muscle-bound General Hospital alum lifted too much weight?
Cheryl E Preston

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Hope explodes at Thomas and Steffy for helping Taylor and derailing Brooke

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful indicate that Hope Logan (Anika Noelle) will soon reach her limit where Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) children are concerned. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline Wood) have made no secret of the fact that they want their parents back together and are becoming bolder in making their desires known.
bravotv.com

Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2

The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
The List

Why General Hospital's Michael Corinthos Spent Part Of His Childhood In A Coma

When Carly Corinthos gave birth to her son Michael on "General Hospital," she desperately wanted to keep him away from his biological father A.J. Quartermaine (via Soaps in Depth). Shortly after, she fell in love with Sonny Corinthos, who adopted Micahel and agreed to raise him as his own. However, swapping out a wealthy alcoholic for a wealthy mob boss didn't do much to protect her son. Needless to say, young Michael's life was marred with drama due to his two very prominent families.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Brook Lynn Recast With Former Portrayer

Blink, and you might miss her. But the week of October 3, Briana Lane will be returning to General Hospital and replacing Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn for a single episode. Lane, an Emmy nominee for her stint as a sub during Setton’s 2020 maternity leave, tells Soap Opera Digest that her Port Charles comeback made for “a wild 48 hours.” She was called about filling in on a Monday and went to work two days later. In between, she tuned in to the show to see how the character had changed since she last played Ned and Lois’ daughter. She also watched episodes in which she herself held the role “to help myself remember how I played her.
Cheryl E Preston

Kyle and Summer make a stunning discovery on The Young and the Restless

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) are in for some surprises in the coming weeks. No details have been given but fans know all will be revealed in time. Whatever happens, it will probably center around Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Diane Jenkins ( Cynthia Walters). A majority of Y&R fans have said they are team Diane this time around base Phyllis has been so relentless.
SheKnows

Portia Suspects Something Even More Sinister Than the Hook Is Going On After [Spoiler]

In Jacksonville, Carly puts flowers on Virginia’s grave. She can’t believe after everything she’s been through, she got a round-trip ticket to where she started. She thinks she’ll never escape being Caroline Benson from the wrong side of town who tried to pretend she belonged with the county club kids. She used to resent Virginia telling her to be content with what she had, but now she understands she was telling her that she was wonderful the way she was.
The List

The List

