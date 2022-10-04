ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

QCOM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $124.62, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Gap (GPS) Stock Moves -0.82%: What You Should Know

GPS - Free Report) closed at $9.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading,...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Sysco (SYY) Stock Moves -1.47%: What You Should Know

SYY - Free Report) closed at $72.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading,...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

RPC (RES) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

RPC (. RES - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.12, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Net Sales#Peg Ratio#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Dow#Zacks Consensus Estimates#Zacks Rank
Zacks.com

Abbott (ABT) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know

ABT - Free Report) closed at $101.79, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Moves -1.14%: What You Should Know

VRTX - Free Report) closed at $295.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading,...
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

CVR Energy (CVI) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

CVR Energy (. CVI - Free Report) closed at $33.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Heading into today, shares...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know

ATI - Free Report) closed at $27.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Heading into today, shares...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Zacks.com

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know

CHK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $101.65, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

TEF or TU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

TEF - Free Report) and Telus (. TU - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Here's Why Investors Should Retain Maximus (MMS) Stock Now

MMS - Free Report) currently benefits from a solid track record of dividend payments. MMS revenues are anticipated to grow 6.8% and 1.1% in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Maximus has a solid track record of dividend payments. During fiscal 2021, 2020 and 2019, MAXIMUS paid out cash dividends of $68.8 million, $70.2 million and $63.9 million, respectively. Such moves indicate MAXIMUS’ commitment to creating value for its shareholders and underline its confidence in its business.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Roku (ROKU) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know

ROKU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $59.39, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.37%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SMCI - Free Report) closed at $61.45, marking a +1.62% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the server technology company had lost 4.49% over...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

CHEF - Free Report) closed at $30.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%. Heading into today, shares of the distributor...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

ProFrac Holding Corp. (PFHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PFHC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.23, moving +1.75% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CNQ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $54.01, moving +0.41% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

EOG Resources (EOG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

EOG - Free Report) closed at $127.53, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.37%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Wesco International (WCC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

WCC - Free Report) closed at $128.03, marking a -1.86% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy