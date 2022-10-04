Read full article on original website
Phase 3 of the Town Center area’s South Barrett Reliever commences
The South Barrett Reliever has been a major ongoing project of the Town Center Community Improvement District, and Phase 3 of the project has gotten underway. Cobb County described the project and its current state in a news release on its website. Here is an excerpt from the news release:
Road Work And Lane Closure Information For Cobb County Posted By The Cobb DOT For The Week Of Saturday October 8 To Friday October 14
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, October 8 to Friday, October 14, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs...
Check out the 26 new businesses licensed by Cobb County in the 7 days ending October 9
Here are the 26 new businesses listed by Cobb County with licenses taking effect by October 9. We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings exactly as it appears on the county website, follow this link. Also, the...
Restaurant And Other Food Service Inspection Scores In Cobb County: Friday September 30 – Thursday October 6￼
HILTON GARDEN INN – FOOD. !!TK – TK ELEVATOR – LEVEL 26 FINISHING KITCHEN. 1125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535. 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1003 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5770. Permit Type: FS. Last Inspection Score: 91. Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022. LA COCINA MEXICAN...
COVID among Cobb County school-aged residents and statewide: reported October 7
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. The notable thing this week is that reported cases in the 0-4 age group increased in both Cobb County and statewide. College-aged cases increased in Cobb but decreased statewide. And high school-aged cases decreased in Cobb but remained roughly the same statewide.
Final public hearing and adoption vote on Cobb’s comprehensive plan to happen Tuesday
Cobb County posted the following announcement to its website regarding the final public hearing and adoption vote by the Board of Commissioners on the county’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan scheduled for this Tuesday, October 11, 2022:. “The final public hearing for the 5-Year Update to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan will...
Cobb Library Fall Book Sale, October 14-16
The Cobb County Public Library posted the following announcement about their upcoming Fall Book Saie, this coming Friday through next Sunday, October 14-16: “The Fall Book Sale will be held at Cobb Civic Center October 14-16, 2022. “Materials for sale include books for all ages in both hardcover and paperback,...
How Staff Shortages are Impacting Cobb Law Enforcement
KENNESAW, Ga.– 33-year law enforcement veteran, Tim Fant is now retired but still involved with agencies around the metro Atlanta area, including the Marietta Police Department, where the department is being impacted by short-staffing in the investigative division, forcing them to pull nearly the entire drug task force unit to assist. As part of Fant’s career, he was head of the division in the Marietta Police Department.
Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute at Marietta’s Strand Theatre
MARIETTA, GA (September 28, 2022) — The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre will host SkynFolks: An Authentic Lynyrd Skynyrd Experience in concert on Saturday, October 15 at 8pm. Brought together by luck, fate, devotion and drive, the members of SkynFolks pledged to create a band that would exactly...
Marietta police non-fatally shoot man during crisis call; investigation turned over to GBI
According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, officers non-fatally wounded a man when he allegedly pointed a gun at them during a mental health crisis call on Frances Avenue. The incident occurred at around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. The Marietta Fire Department initially...
Mableton woman killed in wrong-way collision on I-285/I-75 ramp
According to a public information release from Officer Joseph Wilson, the Cobb County Police Department‘s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P Unit), is investigating a wrong-way collision that resulted in a death. It occurred on I-285 to I-75 North, south of Windy Hill Road on Friday, October 7th, 2022 at...
Keith Warren promoted to managing partner at Jim ‘N Nicks Bar-B-Q in Smyrna
Keith Warren was promoted to managing partner of the Jim ‘N Nicks Bar-B-Q on South Cobb Drive in Smyrna. The South Cobb location was opened in 2006, and is adjacent to the shopping complex with the Sprouts Farmers Market at the East West Connector. Warren began his career in...
