Cobb County, GA

Phase 3 of the Town Center area’s South Barrett Reliever commences

The South Barrett Reliever has been a major ongoing project of the Town Center Community Improvement District, and Phase 3 of the project has gotten underway. Cobb County described the project and its current state in a news release on its website. Here is an excerpt from the news release:
COBB COUNTY, GA
Road Work And Lane Closure Information For Cobb County Posted By The Cobb DOT For The Week Of Saturday October 8 To Friday October 14

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, October 8 to Friday, October 14, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs...
COBB COUNTY, GA
COVID among Cobb County school-aged residents and statewide: reported October 7

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. The notable thing this week is that reported cases in the 0-4 age group increased in both Cobb County and statewide. College-aged cases increased in Cobb but decreased statewide. And high school-aged cases decreased in Cobb but remained roughly the same statewide.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Cobb Library Fall Book Sale, October 14-16

The Cobb County Public Library posted the following announcement about their upcoming Fall Book Saie, this coming Friday through next Sunday, October 14-16: “The Fall Book Sale will be held at Cobb Civic Center October 14-16, 2022. “Materials for sale include books for all ages in both hardcover and paperback,...
COBB COUNTY, GA
How Staff Shortages are Impacting Cobb Law Enforcement

KENNESAW, Ga.– 33-year law enforcement veteran, Tim Fant is now retired but still involved with agencies around the metro Atlanta area, including the Marietta Police Department, where the department is being impacted by short-staffing in the investigative division, forcing them to pull nearly the entire drug task force unit to assist. As part of Fant’s career, he was head of the division in the Marietta Police Department.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute at Marietta’s Strand Theatre

MARIETTA, GA (September 28, 2022) — The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre will host SkynFolks: An Authentic Lynyrd Skynyrd Experience in concert on Saturday, October 15 at 8pm. Brought together by luck, fate, devotion and drive, the members of SkynFolks pledged to create a band that would exactly...
MARIETTA, GA
Mableton woman killed in wrong-way collision on I-285/I-75 ramp

According to a public information release from Officer Joseph Wilson, the Cobb County Police Department‘s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P Unit), is investigating a wrong-way collision that resulted in a death. It occurred on I-285 to I-75 North, south of Windy Hill Road on Friday, October 7th, 2022 at...
MABLETON, GA

