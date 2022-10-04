Read full article on original website
New organization empowers first-generation college students
When Cassandra Michel began her college experience, as a first-generation student, she sought support and resources at the University of Miami to guide her on her journey. Through Empower Me First, a student advising and mentorship program for undergraduate first-generation college students offered by the Office of Academic Enhancement, Michel, a senior studying psychology, connected with Micah Johnson, associate director for Empower Me First. Recognizing that first-generation students needed peer-to-peer support, the pair decided to create a new student organization—First Gen ’Canes.
Professor Bernard Perlmutter Writes Chapter in Book Justice Outsourced
Bernard Perlmutter, Professor of Law and Co-Director of the Children and Youth Law Clinic, wrote a chapter in the book, Justice Outsourced, which Temple University Press recently published. The article, “'Give Me My Allowance or I'll Run!' Everyday Resistance by Foster Children and Justice Outsourced,” builds on Austin Sarat’s socio-legal study of the complex relationships between welfare recipients and public assistance systems and their ambivalent relationships with legal services providers. It uses examples from the University of Miami Children & Youth Law Clinic case docket.
