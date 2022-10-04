When Cassandra Michel began her college experience, as a first-generation student, she sought support and resources at the University of Miami to guide her on her journey. Through Empower Me First, a student advising and mentorship program for undergraduate first-generation college students offered by the Office of Academic Enhancement, Michel, a senior studying psychology, connected with Micah Johnson, associate director for Empower Me First. Recognizing that first-generation students needed peer-to-peer support, the pair decided to create a new student organization—First Gen ’Canes.

