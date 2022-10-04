ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of attacking Crimea bridge in ‘act of terrorism’

Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack on the Kerch bridge linking Crimea to Russia, in what he labelled an “act of terrorism”.The Russian president had initially stopped short of blaming Kyiv for the partial destruction of the bridge – viewed widely as symbolic of Moscow’s annexation of the peninsula in 2014 and a key logistical route for his troops waging war on Ukraine.But on Sunday night Mr Putin said in a video published by the Kremlin: “There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure.”“This was devised, carried...
SFGate

Russia strikes Ukraine housing; detains refugees at border

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, killing at least seven people, with at least five others missing, in a region that Moscow has illegally annexed, a local official said. Two strikes damaged more than 40 buildings hours...
SFGate

Russian analyst set to face trial on charges of lying to FBI

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Five years after the term “Steele dossier” entered the political lexicon, a think tank analyst who contributed to research about Donald Trump and Russia goes on trial Tuesday for lying to the FBI about his sources of information. Igor Danchenko is the third...
SFGate

California congressman apologizes to Jewish congregants for Nazi remark

When it comes to defending former President Donald Trump, there's no end of awful and obnoxious things his supporters will say and do. Whether ignoring his admitted sexual predations (see "Access Hollywood") or rioting at the Capitol to reverse the 2020 election (which Trump lost handily), there is apparently no bar too low for some of his slithering sycophants.
SFGate

North Korea says US carrier's return aggravates tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea warned Saturday the U.S. redeployment of an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula is causing a “considerably huge negative splash” in regional security, as it defended its recent missile tests as a “righteous reaction” to intimidating military drills between its rivals.
