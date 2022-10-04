ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, NJ

Highlights from the first month of the North Jersey girls volleyball season

By Greg Tartaglia, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 5 days ago
Immaculate Heart Academy is back with a vengeance.

The 2021 girls volleyball season marked the first time in 15 years that the Blue Eagles did not take home either a county- or state-championship trophy. But during the first month of this season, the Blue Eagles won two tournaments and went unbeaten against New Jersey competition.

The biggest eye-opener came in the Sept. 17 Parkland (Pa.) Tournament – coach Maria Nolan noted the host team was ranked No. 1 in Pennsylvania.

IHA took two sets from Parkland in pool play thanks in large part to senior middle Brookleyn Talmadge. “Their coach commented that his team could not stop Brookelyn,” Nolan said.

Pope John Paul, Pennsylvania’s top non-public according to MaxPreps, held off the Blue Eagles in the semifinals. The victors escaped, 21-25, 25-20, 15-11, despite 16 kills from Talmadge, 34 assists by Kalena Stavish and 19 digs from Abby Romero.

IHA prevailed in the Sept. 10 Jersey Classic at Paramus (defeating Bogota in the final, 25-16) and the Sept. 24 Livingston Tournament, which featured 16 teams. During its 14-1 start in dual matches, reigning Group 4 champ Williamstown was the only team to take a set from the Washington Township school.

Tenafly’s hot start

Jeff Koehler has been the coach at Tenafly for 24 years, and this marks the first time his team has beaten Northern Valley powerhouses Demarest and Old Tappan in the same season.

The Tigers’ 22-25, 25-15, 25-19 victory on Sept. 19 was a landmark in that it was their first against Old Tappan since the late 1970s. They had been 0-16 against the Golden Knights since the Big North Conference was formed in 2010, winning only three sets in those matches.

Prior to the Big North, the teams had not been paired in the same division. Tenafly took their meeting in the 1978 Bergen County semifinals, 2-0.

The Sept. 14 win over Demarest was only the Tigers’ fourth in 24 meetings since 2010, with one of the triumphs coming in the county tournament three years ago.

All this was part of a 9-0 September for Tenafly, which also captured the championship of the Hackensack Tournament on Sept. 10. Senior Meghan Koehler (167 assists) has set up a variety of hitters, including seniors Sofia Bell, Sofia Tapia and Rylie Theuerkauf and junior Anna Taufield.

A first for Wayne Hills

In the Sept. 10 Clifton Tournament, Wayne Hills captured the title with a 25-19 victory over rival Wayne Valley (the defending Passaic County champion) in the final.

The Patriots went 9-1 in pool play en route to winning the event for the first time, according to coach Pedro Crespo.

For September, Wayne Hills went 7-4 in dual matches behind the hitting of Arianna Wood (88 kills) and Jenny Choi (74) and the setting of Brielle Wood (78 assists), Ava Buffa (61) and Laura Ergen (47).

