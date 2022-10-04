ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sporting News

Draymond Green video provides perfect trade opportunity for Warriors: Top 4 landing spots Golden State should consider after fight with Jordan Poole

Draymond Green is at it again. We're barely into preseason, and the Warriors' fiery forward is already the center of yet another controversial incident, this time a practice altercation with Jordan Poole. In the immediate aftermath, the Warriors said all the right things about downplaying the incident. Stephen Curry spoke...
College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 6

No team among the top 10 college football teams in the country lost on Saturday, the first time that has happened since Week 3 of the season. Indeed, most teams took care of business against their competition, with all but one winning by multiple scores. The lone exception was top-ranked Alabama, which played arguably its worst game of the season in a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M.
Top NBA centers for 2022-23: Ranking all 30 starters

We're ranking all 30 NBA starters at every position during the offseason. Center is up next. A few caveats before we begin — coaches don't release their starting fives before tipoff of games, let alone in October when they've barely seen how their players perform together. These starting units for all 30 teams are my best guesses, but there will inevitably be some that I get wrong.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M final score, results: Crimson Tide survive Aggies' upset bid with last-second defensive stand

If Alabama was hoping for an easy game ahead of its top-10 matchup against Tennessee next week, Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M weren't exactly obliging. The top-ranked — for now — Crimson Tide survived a near-disastrous performance against the Aggies. They overcame four turnovers and two missed field goal attempts to win 24-20, thanks to a last-second defensive stand.
What channel is Texas vs. Oklahoma on today? Time, TV schedule for Red River Showdown

Saturday's Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma will have tons of intrigue — for all the wrong reasons. Neither the Longhorns nor the Sooners will be ranked in this matchup, marking the first time in this series that has happened since 1998 in a 34-3 Texas win. That, of course, was before most of the players in Saturday's game — if not all — were even born.
Refs in Kansas-TCU game swallow whistles on potential horse collar, defensive holding, late in Horned Frogs win

Kansas' undefeated streak ended in heartbreak on Saturday, as the No. 19 Jayhawks failed to score on their last drive of the game, falling 38-31 to visiting, 17th-ranked TCU. Some observers of the battle of unbeaten Big 12 teams were frustrated at the game's ending, when officials failed to call TCU for defensive penalties on consecutive plays. The outcome of those plays ended with the Jayhawks turning the ball over on downs at the TCU 34.
A brief history of NBA teammate fights: Warriors' Draymond Green, Jordan Poole join list that includes Golden State coach Steve Kerr

The practice fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole was making headlines all of Friday morning — and for good reason. The video from the incident was damning. But practice fights have not been a particularly rare occurrence throughout NBA history. Sometimes, they are punished. Much of the time, they are swept under the rug.
Ranking Victor Wembanyama's most absurd highlights from Metropolitans 92 vs. G League Ignite showdown

Well, it's safe to say that Victor Wembanyama is the real deal. This week, the French prospect traveled to the United States with Metropolitans 92 to play a couple of games against Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite. He wasn't able to come away with the win in the first matchup between the likely top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he exploded for 37 points and five blocks while knocking down seven 3-pointers.
