What is there to be said about Saturday's meeting between No. 1 Alabama and Texas A&M that Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher didn't say over the offseason?. Though neither coach will admit it, there's bad blood between the Crimson Tide and Aggies after Saban publicly accused his former offensive coordinator of using an NIL collective to buy the top-ranked recruiting class in the country. Fisher responded with an impromptu news conference the following day to blast his former boss in a way that few have.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO