Sporting News
Draymond Green video provides perfect trade opportunity for Warriors: Top 4 landing spots Golden State should consider after fight with Jordan Poole
Draymond Green is at it again. We're barely into preseason, and the Warriors' fiery forward is already the center of yet another controversial incident, this time a practice altercation with Jordan Poole. In the immediate aftermath, the Warriors said all the right things about downplaying the incident. Stephen Curry spoke...
Sporting News
College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 6
No team among the top 10 college football teams in the country lost on Saturday, the first time that has happened since Week 3 of the season. Indeed, most teams took care of business against their competition, with all but one winning by multiple scores. The lone exception was top-ranked Alabama, which played arguably its worst game of the season in a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M.
Sporting News
Top NBA centers for 2022-23: Ranking all 30 starters
We're ranking all 30 NBA starters at every position during the offseason. Center is up next. A few caveats before we begin — coaches don't release their starting fives before tipoff of games, let alone in October when they've barely seen how their players perform together. These starting units for all 30 teams are my best guesses, but there will inevitably be some that I get wrong.
Week 7 AP Poll: UCLA Football Remains on the Rise Following Big Win
By beating ranked Washington and ranked Utah in back-to-back weeks, the Bruins were able to climb even higher in the latest top 25.
Sporting News
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart gets carried off on stretcher after collapsing on sideline
Michigan vs. Indiana took a scary turn Saturday, when Michigan running back coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and had to be taken off on a stretcher. The longtime Wolverine has been back with the program since 2021, when he came on as running backs coach. Before that, he was a running backs coach and associate head coach with the Hoosiers.
Sporting News
Alabama vs. Texas A&M final score, results: Crimson Tide survive Aggies' upset bid with last-second defensive stand
If Alabama was hoping for an easy game ahead of its top-10 matchup against Tennessee next week, Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M weren't exactly obliging. The top-ranked — for now — Crimson Tide survived a near-disastrous performance against the Aggies. They overcame four turnovers and two missed field goal attempts to win 24-20, thanks to a last-second defensive stand.
Sporting News
What channel is Texas vs. Oklahoma on today? Time, TV schedule for Red River Showdown
Saturday's Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma will have tons of intrigue — for all the wrong reasons. Neither the Longhorns nor the Sooners will be ranked in this matchup, marking the first time in this series that has happened since 1998 in a 34-3 Texas win. That, of course, was before most of the players in Saturday's game — if not all — were even born.
Sporting News
Refs in Kansas-TCU game swallow whistles on potential horse collar, defensive holding, late in Horned Frogs win
Kansas' undefeated streak ended in heartbreak on Saturday, as the No. 19 Jayhawks failed to score on their last drive of the game, falling 38-31 to visiting, 17th-ranked TCU. Some observers of the battle of unbeaten Big 12 teams were frustrated at the game's ending, when officials failed to call TCU for defensive penalties on consecutive plays. The outcome of those plays ended with the Jayhawks turning the ball over on downs at the TCU 34.
Sporting News
Why is BYU vs. Notre Dame in Las Vegas? Explaining neutral site for 2022 college football game
The Mormons and the Catholics will meet in Sin City. No. 16 BYU will face Notre Dame at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, completing a series of matchups between the two independent college football programs. Allegiant Stadium is not exactly middle ground for the two programs. It is...
Sporting News
What channel is Alabama vs. Texas A&M on today? Time, TV schedule for bitter SEC West game
What is there to be said about Saturday's meeting between No. 1 Alabama and Texas A&M that Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher didn't say over the offseason?. Though neither coach will admit it, there's bad blood between the Crimson Tide and Aggies after Saban publicly accused his former offensive coordinator of using an NIL collective to buy the top-ranked recruiting class in the country. Fisher responded with an impromptu news conference the following day to blast his former boss in a way that few have.
Sporting News
Draymond Green speaks to media for first time since Jordan Poole video leaked: 'I failed as a leader'
The wheels of the NBA news cycle turn remarkably fast. Just over 24 hours after video was leaked of Warriors forward Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole in the face, Green gave a press conference to reporters in which he talked about the incident and apologized profusely for his outburst.
Sporting News
Josh Giddey leads Thunder to victory over his former team, the Adelaide 36ers
Just a few days after pulling off a huge upset win over the Phoenix Suns, the Adelaide 36ers couldn't repeat their efforts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in pre-season as Josh Giddey and co. handed them a 131-98 loss. OKC got off to a fast start, outscoring the 36ers 35-16...
Sporting News
Teddy Bridgewater injury update: Dolphins QB questionable with head, elbow injuries vs. Jets
The Dolphins' quarterback situation has gone from bad to worse following an injury to backup signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater in Miami's game at the Jets. Bridgewater was hit with a corner blitz by rookie Sauce Gardner around the 13-minute mark of the first quarter, forcing a throw-away and safety. The bigger...
Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers
Midges are swarming the Cleveland's home field during game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers
Sporting News
A brief history of NBA teammate fights: Warriors' Draymond Green, Jordan Poole join list that includes Golden State coach Steve Kerr
The practice fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole was making headlines all of Friday morning — and for good reason. The video from the incident was damning. But practice fights have not been a particularly rare occurrence throughout NBA history. Sometimes, they are punished. Much of the time, they are swept under the rug.
Sporting News
Ranking Victor Wembanyama's most absurd highlights from Metropolitans 92 vs. G League Ignite showdown
Well, it's safe to say that Victor Wembanyama is the real deal. This week, the French prospect traveled to the United States with Metropolitans 92 to play a couple of games against Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite. He wasn't able to come away with the win in the first matchup between the likely top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he exploded for 37 points and five blocks while knocking down seven 3-pointers.
Sporting News
College Football Playoff picture for Week 7: Changes are on deck
There was not an upset in the top 10 in Week 6, and that means the College Football Playoff picture will not change much. Change, however, is coming soon. Week 7 will feature two – perhaps three – top-10 showdowns. Alabama visits Tennessee in the latest installment of...
Sporting News
Johnny Manziel blasts Texas A&M's final play in loss to No. 1 Alabama: 'Go for the kill!'
Top-ranked Alabama's supposed revenge game against Texas A&M devolved into a desperate fight for survival that came down to the last play of the game. The Crimson Tide ultimately came away with a 24-20 victory following a last-second defensive stand. The final play was a Haynes King incompletion to Evan Stewart with Terrion Arnold in defense.
Sporting News
Iowa offense's struggles go on full display with bizarre field goal drive vs. Illinois
The 2022 Iowa offense is somehow the most unwatchable unit in college football and also perhaps the most entertaining. Saturday against Illinois, the Hawkeyes found a new way to stumble into some points. Iowa started a drive in its own territory, was forced to punt, recovered a muff of said...
