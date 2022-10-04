How to watch G League Ignite vs. Metropolitans 92: Top NBA Draft prospects Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama go head-to-head

Read full article on original website
Draymond Green video provides perfect trade opportunity for Warriors: Top 4 landing spots Golden State should consider after fight with Jordan Poole
Draymond Green is at it again. We're barely into preseason, and the Warriors' fiery forward is already the center of yet another controversial incident, this time a practice altercation with Jordan Poole. In the immediate aftermath, the Warriors said all the right things about downplaying the incident. Stephen Curry spoke...
Top NBA centers for 2022-23: Ranking all 30 starters
We're ranking all 30 NBA starters at every position during the offseason. Center is up next. A few caveats before we begin — coaches don't release their starting fives before tipoff of games, let alone in October when they've barely seen how their players perform together. These starting units for all 30 teams are my best guesses, but there will inevitably be some that I get wrong.
NBA・
A brief history of NBA teammate fights: Warriors' Draymond Green, Jordan Poole join list that includes Golden State coach Steve Kerr
The practice fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole was making headlines all of Friday morning — and for good reason. The video from the incident was damning. But practice fights have not been a particularly rare occurrence throughout NBA history. Sometimes, they are punished. Much of the time, they are swept under the rug.
Ranking Victor Wembanyama's most absurd highlights from Metropolitans 92 vs. G League Ignite showdown
Well, it's safe to say that Victor Wembanyama is the real deal. This week, the French prospect traveled to the United States with Metropolitans 92 to play a couple of games against Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite. He wasn't able to come away with the win in the first matchup between the likely top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he exploded for 37 points and five blocks while knocking down seven 3-pointers.
NBA・
College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 6
No team among the top 10 college football teams in the country lost on Saturday, the first time that has happened since Week 3 of the season. Indeed, most teams took care of business against their competition, with all but one winning by multiple scores. The lone exception was top-ranked Alabama, which played arguably its worst game of the season in a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M.
Why is BYU vs. Notre Dame in Las Vegas? Explaining neutral site for 2022 college football game
The Mormons and the Catholics will meet in Sin City. No. 16 BYU will face Notre Dame at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, completing a series of matchups between the two independent college football programs. Allegiant Stadium is not exactly middle ground for the two programs. It is...
How has Tom Brady fared after losing two consecutive games? Impressive stat surfaces for Buccaneers quarterback after two losses
When Tom Brady and the Buccaneers host the Falcons on Sunday, the star quarterback will be looking to avoid his longest losing streak in two decades. Tampa Bay started the season 2-0, but after back-to-back losses to the Packers and Chiefs, Brady is staring at his first three-game losing streak since 2002 as a member of the Patriots, as ESPN's Jeff Darlington pointed out.
Teddy Bridgewater injury update: Dolphins QB questionable with head, elbow injuries vs. Jets
The Dolphins' quarterback situation has gone from bad to worse following an injury to backup signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater in Miami's game at the Jets. Bridgewater was hit with a corner blitz by rookie Sauce Gardner around the 13-minute mark of the first quarter, forcing a throw-away and safety. The bigger...
Tom Brady calls out state of NFL: 'I think there's a lot of bad football'
Tom Brady has been around the NFL for a while now. That would be 23 years to be exact. And evidently, he's seen better football than the quality in his 23rd season. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Brady was asked about the parity in the league, and didn't seem to think too highly of the state of the NFL.
Who is Skylar Thompson? Dolphins' preseason QB hero enters game vs. Jets after Teddy Bridgewater injury
The Dolphins were already without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, and with Teddy Bridgewater suffering an injury on his first play from scrimmage, the Dolphins turn to a Day 3 passer to guide them the rest of the way in Week 5. In relief of Bridgewater, in steps rookie Skylar...
What is MLS Decision Day? Playoff spots, Golden Boot, awards at stake on final day of 2022 regular season
The 2022 Major League Soccer regular season is down to its final day, dubbed Decision Day, as the final verdicts are handed out before the 14 playoff-bound clubs begin the quest for MLS Cup. Seven teams in each conference will move on to the MLS Cup playoffs, while seven other...
MLS・
Bears' David 'Montogomery' has name misspelled on back of jersey
The Bears hadn't even kicked off ahead of their 1 p.m. ET start at the Vikings before they committed their first mistake. Eagle-eyed viewers noted how Chicago's equipment managers misspelled fourth-year running back David Montgomery's name on the back of his jersey. It reads, "Montogomery." Off to a great start,...
Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers
Midges are swarming the Cleveland's home field during game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers
How to watch Blue Jays vs. Mariners Game 3 in Canada: TV channel, streams for AL Wild Card Series game
While the Blue Jays have not won a playoff series since 2016, the Mariners have not advanced to the next round since 2001. Here is how you can watch Blue Jays vs. Mariners Game 3 in Canada, including start time and TV channel. How to watch the Blue Jays vs....
Refs in Kansas-TCU game swallow whistles on potential horse collar, defensive holding, late in Horned Frogs win
Kansas' undefeated streak ended in heartbreak on Saturday, as the No. 19 Jayhawks failed to score on their last drive of the game, falling 38-31 to visiting, 17th-ranked TCU. Some observers of the battle of unbeaten Big 12 teams were frustrated at the game's ending, when officials failed to call TCU for defensive penalties on consecutive plays. The outcome of those plays ended with the Jayhawks turning the ball over on downs at the TCU 34.
NFL schedule Week 5: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today
After a prime-time game between the Colts and Broncos on Thursday night, Week 5 of the NFL season continues with a full slate of games and is the last time that all 32 teams will be in action until Week 15. Sunday's schedule begins with a pair of 3-1 teams...
What channel is Bears vs. Vikings on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 5 game
Two NFC North rivals collide as the Bears travel to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings in Week 5. The Bears have had a strange season so far, finding themselves at 2-2 after a loss to the Giants last Sunday. They have seemed incapable of passing the ball on offense...
Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 5 game
The AFC North is up for grabs early in the season, with three teams sitting at 2-2 on the season. Among those teams are the Bengals and Ravens, who will play each other on "Sunday Night Football" this week in a division matchup. Lamar Jackson is already having an outstanding...
NHL predictions 2022-23: Final standings, awards, playoff projections, Stanley Cup pick
It's finally here. The 2022-23 NHL season is upon us, as 32 teams begin their quest for the Stanley Cup. It was quite the offseason in the NHL. Teams like the Senators and Red Wings made some strong acquisitions to their squads as they look to exit their respective rebuilds. The Blackhawks look to be jumping all aboard the Connor Bedard tank train. And of course, the perennial Cup contenders like the Oilers, Avalanche, Lightning and Hurricanes all made some tweaks to their personnel.
NHL・
