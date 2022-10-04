ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

How to watch G League Ignite vs. Metropolitans 92: Top NBA Draft prospects Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama go head-to-head

By Jordan Greer
Sporting News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Draymond Green video provides perfect trade opportunity for Warriors: Top 4 landing spots Golden State should consider after fight with Jordan Poole

Draymond Green is at it again. We're barely into preseason, and the Warriors' fiery forward is already the center of yet another controversial incident, this time a practice altercation with Jordan Poole. In the immediate aftermath, the Warriors said all the right things about downplaying the incident. Stephen Curry spoke...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sporting News

Top NBA centers for 2022-23: Ranking all 30 starters

We're ranking all 30 NBA starters at every position during the offseason. Center is up next. A few caveats before we begin — coaches don't release their starting fives before tipoff of games, let alone in October when they've barely seen how their players perform together. These starting units for all 30 teams are my best guesses, but there will inevitably be some that I get wrong.
NBA
Sporting News

A brief history of NBA teammate fights: Warriors' Draymond Green, Jordan Poole join list that includes Golden State coach Steve Kerr

The practice fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole was making headlines all of Friday morning — and for good reason. The video from the incident was damning. But practice fights have not been a particularly rare occurrence throughout NBA history. Sometimes, they are punished. Much of the time, they are swept under the rug.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sporting News

Ranking Victor Wembanyama's most absurd highlights from Metropolitans 92 vs. G League Ignite showdown

Well, it's safe to say that Victor Wembanyama is the real deal. This week, the French prospect traveled to the United States with Metropolitans 92 to play a couple of games against Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite. He wasn't able to come away with the win in the first matchup between the likely top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he exploded for 37 points and five blocks while knocking down seven 3-pointers.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
Local
Nevada Sports
State
Nevada State
Henderson, NV
Basketball
Local
Nevada Basketball
Henderson, NV
Sports
Sporting News

College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 6

No team among the top 10 college football teams in the country lost on Saturday, the first time that has happened since Week 3 of the season. Indeed, most teams took care of business against their competition, with all but one winning by multiple scores. The lone exception was top-ranked Alabama, which played arguably its worst game of the season in a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sporting News

How has Tom Brady fared after losing two consecutive games? Impressive stat surfaces for Buccaneers quarterback after two losses

When Tom Brady and the Buccaneers host the Falcons on Sunday, the star quarterback will be looking to avoid his longest losing streak in two decades. Tampa Bay started the season 2-0, but after back-to-back losses to the Packers and Chiefs, Brady is staring at his first three-game losing streak since 2002 as a member of the Patriots, as ESPN's Jeff Darlington pointed out.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Tremont Waters
Person
Victor Wembanyama
Person
Aaron Henry
Person
Rudy Gobert
Sporting News

Tom Brady calls out state of NFL: 'I think there's a lot of bad football'

Tom Brady has been around the NFL for a while now. That would be 23 years to be exact. And evidently, he's seen better football than the quality in his 23rd season. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Brady was asked about the parity in the league, and didn't seem to think too highly of the state of the NFL.
NFL
Sporting News

Bears' David 'Montogomery' has name misspelled on back of jersey

The Bears hadn't even kicked off ahead of their 1 p.m. ET start at the Vikings before they committed their first mistake. Eagle-eyed viewers noted how Chicago's equipment managers misspelled fourth-year running back David Montgomery's name on the back of his jersey. It reads, "Montogomery." Off to a great start,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#G League Ignite#Metropolitans#French#Espn2 Live#Sling Tv#Stream Sling Orange#Tnt#Espn Abc
Sporting News

Refs in Kansas-TCU game swallow whistles on potential horse collar, defensive holding, late in Horned Frogs win

Kansas' undefeated streak ended in heartbreak on Saturday, as the No. 19 Jayhawks failed to score on their last drive of the game, falling 38-31 to visiting, 17th-ranked TCU. Some observers of the battle of unbeaten Big 12 teams were frustrated at the game's ending, when officials failed to call TCU for defensive penalties on consecutive plays. The outcome of those plays ended with the Jayhawks turning the ball over on downs at the TCU 34.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NBA G League
Sporting News

NHL predictions 2022-23: Final standings, awards, playoff projections, Stanley Cup pick

It's finally here. The 2022-23 NHL season is upon us, as 32 teams begin their quest for the Stanley Cup. It was quite the offseason in the NHL. Teams like the Senators and Red Wings made some strong acquisitions to their squads as they look to exit their respective rebuilds. The Blackhawks look to be jumping all aboard the Connor Bedard tank train. And of course, the perennial Cup contenders like the Oilers, Avalanche, Lightning and Hurricanes all made some tweaks to their personnel.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy