Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Maine voters care about the most



A s the country inches closer toward Election Day , voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November.

The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion , crime , education , inflation , and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.

MIDTERMS 2022: TRACKING THE ISSUES THAT MATTER TO VOTERS AHEAD OF ELECTION DAY

Below, you can track the interest in Maine for each of our key issues on a rolling 30-day basis. The Washington Examiner will be updating this page as interests and voting concerns change.

Key races we’re watching in the state:

Maine has a handful of key House races that both Democrats and Republicans have kept their eyes on, as victories in the Pine Tree State could help determine which party takes control of Congress in November.

The race for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District has especially attracted interest, as it features a rematch between Democratic Rep. Jared Golden and Republican former Rep. Bruce Poliquin, whom Golden unseated during Democrats’ blue wave in 2018. The race could also serve as a bellwether of former President Donald Trump’s influence in the state, as Poliquin has embraced the former president’s talking points and support — a shift from his previously moderate stances.

The governor’s race in Maine has also attracted national attention as Democratic Gov. Janet Mills seeks to defend her seat against former Gov. Paul LePage, reviving a decadeslong rivalry between the two as they’ve worked alongside each other in state government. However, LePage may face an uphill battle, as he left the governor's mansion in 2019 with a somewhat controversial legacy.

LePage made a name for himself with a series of controversies during his tenure, describing himself as "Trump before there was Trump" in 2016. He later moved to Florida in 2019 and vowed never again to seek public office after he was constitutionally barred from seeking a third consecutive term.

Education

Education emerged as the top-researched issue among Maine voters early in September and remained the No. 1 priority for the duration of the month, according to internet searches recorded and analyzed by Google Trends.

Searches related to education spiked several times over the last month, mirroring nationwide trends that saw the issue receive renewed interest in August and September — likely coinciding with the beginning of the school year. Other spikes in interest may be due in part to the announcement of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on Aug. 24.

Taxes

Taxes emerged as another top issue among Maine voters, seeing renewed interest on Sept. 15 and recording a number of spikes during the last two weeks of September. The issue came in at No. 2 as of Sept. 29.

Internet searches related to taxes spiked twice, on Sept. 13 and 20, in tandem with education searches, likely having to do with Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan providing relief to up to 43 million borrowers. The forgiveness plan described parameters for who would be eligible for student loan cancellation, noting borrowers will need to earn under $125,000 individually or $250,000 as a household.

The rise in tax-related internet searches in relation to student loan forgiveness comes after some states announced that borrowers may be taxed. Maine is one of the few states to announce a change in the federal tax code exempting borrowers from paying taxes on their loan forgiveness.

Crime

Crime has also emerged as a top issue, spiking a handful of times during the first week of September and remaining steady as the No. 3 issue as of Sept. 29 after receiving a few spikes in interest earlier in the month.

Republicans have sought to paint Democrats as being too “soft on crime” throughout the midterm cycle, and the GOP may have an advantage, because it is typically considered better at handling crime, according to a Washington Post -ABC News poll from April . That is a shift from previous sentiments that both parties are capable of handling crime.

Inflation

Inflation remained one of the lowest-searched topics throughout the month of September, receiving a spike in interest on Sept. 14 and 26 before falling back to No. 4 as of Sept. 29.

Inflation rates slightly decreased over the last month, with August prices rising 8.3% compared to the year before, noted a report from the consumer price index released on Sept. 13. The numbers were higher than expected but still a decline from July’s numbers, which showed an 8.5% increase.

Republicans have long focused on inflation as a key voter concern in the midterm election cycle, pointing to soaring inflation rates under Biden. However, inflation has become less of a concern after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, offering Democrats relief and posing a challenge to Republicans as they formulate new strategies.

Abortion

Abortion emerged as a top issue for Maine voters several times throughout the month of September before plummeting to the bottom of the list on Sept. 29.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The issue of abortion has particularly taken center stage in the governor’s race, as previous polls have indicated the issue is one of the top motivators in the state, and the governor will have a hand in the future of abortion rights there. Democrats have sought to use that to their advantage, claiming LePage would reverse abortion rights in Maine if elected. LePage has denied those accusations.

Abortion emerged as one of the top issues among voters nationwide over the summer after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending nationwide access to the procedure and returning the question of legality back to the states. Abortion is legal in Maine until 24 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions if the mother’s life is in danger.