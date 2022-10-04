ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Maine voters care about the most

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ci7E5_0iL6s2is00


A s the country inches closer toward Election Day , voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November.

The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion , crime , education , inflation , and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.

MIDTERMS 2022: TRACKING THE ISSUES THAT MATTER TO VOTERS AHEAD OF ELECTION DAY

Below, you can track the interest in Maine for each of our key issues on a rolling 30-day basis. The Washington Examiner will be updating this page as interests and voting concerns change.

Key races we’re watching in the state:

Maine has a handful of key House races that both Democrats and Republicans have kept their eyes on, as victories in the Pine Tree State could help determine which party takes control of Congress in November.

The race for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District has especially attracted interest, as it features a rematch between Democratic Rep. Jared Golden and Republican former Rep. Bruce Poliquin, whom Golden unseated during Democrats’ blue wave in 2018. The race could also serve as a bellwether of former President Donald Trump’s influence in the state, as Poliquin has embraced the former president’s talking points and support — a shift from his previously moderate stances.

The governor’s race in Maine has also attracted national attention as Democratic Gov. Janet Mills seeks to defend her seat against former Gov. Paul LePage, reviving a decadeslong rivalry between the two as they’ve worked alongside each other in state government. However, LePage may face an uphill battle, as he left the governor's mansion in 2019 with a somewhat controversial legacy.

LePage made a name for himself with a series of controversies during his tenure, describing himself as "Trump before there was Trump" in 2016. He later moved to Florida in 2019 and vowed never again to seek public office after he was constitutionally barred from seeking a third consecutive term.

Education

Education emerged as the top-researched issue among Maine voters early in September and remained the No. 1 priority for the duration of the month, according to internet searches recorded and analyzed by Google Trends.

Searches related to education spiked several times over the last month, mirroring nationwide trends that saw the issue receive renewed interest in August and September — likely coinciding with the beginning of the school year. Other spikes in interest may be due in part to the announcement of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on Aug. 24.

Taxes

Taxes emerged as another top issue among Maine voters, seeing renewed interest on Sept. 15 and recording a number of spikes during the last two weeks of September. The issue came in at No. 2 as of Sept. 29.

Internet searches related to taxes spiked twice, on Sept. 13 and 20, in tandem with education searches, likely having to do with Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan providing relief to up to 43 million borrowers. The forgiveness plan described parameters for who would be eligible for student loan cancellation, noting borrowers will need to earn under $125,000 individually or $250,000 as a household.

The rise in tax-related internet searches in relation to student loan forgiveness comes after some states announced that borrowers may be taxed. Maine is one of the few states to announce a change in the federal tax code exempting borrowers from paying taxes on their loan forgiveness.

Crime

Crime has also emerged as a top issue, spiking a handful of times during the first week of September and remaining steady as the No. 3 issue as of Sept. 29 after receiving a few spikes in interest earlier in the month.

Republicans have sought to paint Democrats as being too “soft on crime” throughout the midterm cycle, and the GOP may have an advantage, because it is typically considered better at handling crime, according to a Washington Post -ABC News poll from April . That is a shift from previous sentiments that both parties are capable of handling crime.

Inflation

Inflation remained one of the lowest-searched topics throughout the month of September, receiving a spike in interest on Sept. 14 and 26 before falling back to No. 4 as of Sept. 29.

Inflation rates slightly decreased over the last month, with August prices rising 8.3% compared to the year before, noted a report from the consumer price index released on Sept. 13. The numbers were higher than expected but still a decline from July’s numbers, which showed an 8.5% increase.

Republicans have long focused on inflation as a key voter concern in the midterm election cycle, pointing to soaring inflation rates under Biden. However, inflation has become less of a concern after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, offering Democrats relief and posing a challenge to Republicans as they formulate new strategies.

Abortion

Abortion emerged as a top issue for Maine voters several times throughout the month of September before plummeting to the bottom of the list on Sept. 29.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The issue of abortion has particularly taken center stage in the governor’s race, as previous polls have indicated the issue is one of the top motivators in the state, and the governor will have a hand in the future of abortion rights there. Democrats have sought to use that to their advantage, claiming LePage would reverse abortion rights in Maine if elected. LePage has denied those accusations.

Abortion emerged as one of the top issues among voters nationwide over the summer after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending nationwide access to the procedure and returning the question of legality back to the states. Abortion is legal in Maine until 24 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions if the mother’s life is in danger.

Comments / 7

phil chase
5d ago

This apparently is another democrat nonsense article about whats important to Maine voters. Well, the top issues are not abortion or education or even crime ! The top issues are how much higher are food prices going to go ? How much higher is the price of gas and more importantly how much is it going to cost to heat my home ? Will i be able to afford these basic things my family and i need to survive ? Remember, we didn't have these issues when D.T. and the republicans were in office .

Reply
3
Related
BBC

US midterms: The Trump voters who see a coming storm

The upcoming midterm elections for US Congress, the first nationwide vote since Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol nearly two years ago, have many Americans on edge. The BBC's Katty Kay has been finding out why. Karen and Steve don't want to take up arms. But if Republicans lose in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Maine State
Maine Elections
State
Maine State
City
Washington, ME
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
MICHIGAN STATE
POLITICO

Buckle up, Congress: A ‘very lame’ lame duck is coming after the election

Tens of billions in hurricane relief for Florida are landing on Congress’ to-do list for a post-election lame-duck session that already looked grueling. It may take weeks for Florida officials and the Biden administration to come up with a federal aid estimate to rebuild following Hurricane Ian. Ultimately, both parties expect a whopping price tag that loads further labor on lawmakers returning to Washington after the midterms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bruce Poliquin
Person
Paul Lepage
Person
Donald Trump
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Election State#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Election Day#Republicans#The Washington Examiner#House#Democrats#Democratic
WashingtonExaminer

Trump's message to Republicans on abortion

Former President Donald Trump says Republicans need to do a better job explaining their position on abortion ahead of the midterm elections. In an interview that aired Saturday, Trump spoke with conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn Root, who talked about how Democrats are flooding the zone with campaign ads attacking Republicans on abortion access and surmised that inflation is a more important issue to voters.
POTUS
WISN

Al Franken says DOJ should investigate U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

MILWAUKEE — Former U.S. senator, Al Franken, wants the U.S. Justice Department and the Jan. 6 Committee to investigate Sen. Ron Johnson's actions on Jan. 6, 2021. Franken, a comedian and former Minnesota senator, made the comments at a Democratic get-out-the-vote event in Milwaukee Thursday. He cited what Franken says was Johnson's role in an attempt to deliver a false slate of Republican electors to former Vice President Mike Pence, which Johnson has denied.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Hill

Kelly, Hobbs leading Arizona races: CNN poll

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly (Ariz.) and gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.) currently have the lead in their respective races ahead of November’s midterm elections, according to a new CNN poll. The poll, published on Thursday, found that 51 percent of respondents said they’ll support Kelly in next month’s Senate...
ARIZONA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
245K+
Followers
71K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy