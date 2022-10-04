Read full article on original website
Related
Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers
Midges are swarming the Cleveland's home field during game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers
Yankees' Chapman ruled out for ALDS after skipping workout
Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the American League Division Series after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star's seven-year tenure with New York
Dolphins QB Bridgewater leaves with injuries vs. Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the game against the New York Jets on Sunday with what the team said was an elbow injury and he was also being evaluated for a concussion. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, was hurt on the Dolphins’ first offensive play. Miami ruled Bridgewater out for the rest of the game early in the second quarter. Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad Gardner blitzed and hit Bridgewater as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety and a 2-0 lead for New York. Bridgewater headed to the blue injury tent to be examined and then walked with doctors and trainers into the locker room. He was replaced by third-stringer Skylar Thompson.
NFL・
Lions defensive back Smith carted off the field vs. Pats
Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was carted off the field following a collision early in the first quarter of the Detroit's matchup with the New England Patriots
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York Giants win 27-22 stunner against Green Bay Packers in London
Saquon Barkley took a direct snap and ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the New York Giants' 27-22 comeback victory over the Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, spoiling Green Bay's international debut.
Comments / 0