Haunting of the Former Anderson Estate in Amarillo, Now Wellington Square
Amarillo has a vibrant history. In fact, it is said that many buildings throughout the city are haunted, including the Rio Petroleum Building. One of those buildings just happens to be located at 2801 SW 15th. Rio Petroleum currently occupies the building. However, in the past, it was a restaurant called Rhett Butler's Steakhouse and a home before the restaurant.
Introducing More Videos Of Real Haunted Places In Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, for whatever reason, seems to be a hotbed for all kinds of weirdness. Nestled in the heart of the Texas panhandle, Yellow City seems to be a magnet for all kinds of spooky stuff. Here are even more videos of supposedly haunted places in Amarillo, TX. The Maverick Club.
Amarillo Parks and Recreation hosting Hocus Pocus in the Park this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation will be hosting Hocus Pocus in the Park this Saturday. The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 5 p.m. at the Memorial Park. This includes family friendly Halloween themed games, activities and prizes. There will be prizes, games, food trucks...
This Is Interesting: Ever Seen Amarillo’s Official Sister-City?
Something I've walked past a million times is the story of our sister-city. It's true. Our sister-city is Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico. Have you ever been to, or seen, our official sister-city?. Tuxtla Gutiérrez And Amarillo. Downtown, between the Civic Center and Hodgetown, there's the Centennial Plaza. A...
How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.
No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band practiced for Amarillo fans at Dick Bivins Stadium
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band’ from Raiderland made a pit stop at Dick Bivins Stadium. The band was able to stop and enjoy some of Amarillo’s Dyer’s Bar-B-Q and then perform their famous halftime show as fans filled the stands during today’s rehearsal.
A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?
Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
Good News: New member joins NC10 First Alert Weather Team
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s First Alert Weather Team has a new member on board — literally. Tanner Brammer has joined our team as the newest meteorologist. Brammer took a spin in the Weather Atlas and noticed some differences between the weather here and his home state of Virginia.
What’s Going On With The Wall At Blue Sky In Amarillo?
A couple of weeks ago, I was driving along the access road at Bell St to get on to I-40 as I was leaving work. Normally, I'd hop on the highway right there and start my journey home. Unfortunately, they had the on-ramp there closed as they were doing some construction (of course they were).
Missing the Fair Turkey Legs? New Place Coming to Amarillo
The fair has only been gone a couple of weeks but missing the food is a real thing. Grabbing one of those turkey legs and chomping down on it as you walk down the fairway is still in the back of your mind. Man, you want to go back. Well,...
Buc-ee’s to Officially Build a Store in West Texas in 2023
This has been something that's been going back and forth for a while now. It started as rumors, then true, then drama, then so much more. But now we can say it's official. Buc-ee's is coming to West Texas. The Buc-ee's legal team confirmed Tuesday, October 5th that they've closed...
Christina Maria DeLeon
Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
Lawyer: Amarillo Buc-ee’s location to be built next year
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An update from the Buc-ee’s Ltd. legal team confirmed on Tuesday that after closing on a local property, construction for an Amarillo location is expected to begin next year. This announcement follows the court case out of the 108th District Court in Potter County regarding an easement dispute between two landowners […]
WATCH: Replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper is on a roll after picking up another win. And we’ve got you covered with KCBD End Zone coverage Saturday afternoon. Watch a replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High starting at Noon, Oct. 8 on KMYL My Lubbock TV. KMYL My Lubbock TV is...
City of Amarillo provides update on broadband project
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In June, the City of Amarillo and AT&T announced a $24 million project, where the company will expand its fiber network within the city to reach more than 22 thousand homes, businesses, and more, bridging the digital divide. Chief Information Officer with the City of Amarillo, Rich Gagnon, said the city has […]
The Things You Should Never Ever Do In Amarillo (Part 1)
Listen. I have a list. I have a big ol' fat list of things you should never ever do in Amarillo. Please, feel free to print it off, send it to Aunt Bertha, post it in a reddit group. Whatever you feel like doing with it. And if there's something on the list you want to argue about? By all means, proceed to the comment box below and i'll get right back to you. Be aware that I'll probably write about that, too.
The cold front is already here
Good afternoon, everyone! It is a cool day for us in Amarillo today. Winds are light from the northeast, around 10 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 56 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 50’s and Low 60’s range. Rain is likely to continue in our […]
Amarillo Economic Development Corp. working to get European Companies to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation just came back from a Europe trip with other EDC’s and First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbot to sell and market Texas to foreign companies interested in the state. Texas has become very attractive to many U.S. companies looking to...
Alex Fairly Involved in Arkansas Bicycle Accident
Local businessman Alex Fairly was involved in a bicycle crash on Thursday in Arkansas. According to Fairly’s Inspire Amarillo Facebook account, the local business leader was involved in a bicycle crash over the weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas. As a result of the accident, Fairly’s team says he suffered eight fractured ribs and a punctured, partially-collapsed lung.
West Texas Estate Up for Sale Is a Real-Life Dollhouse [Photos]
Do you ever see a property, and immediately start dreaming of what it could become?. When I saw this Amarillo estate up for sale, I immediately thought it would make an amazing Airbnb and venue space for fairy tale weddings and more. In fact, this property is the former Maddox Manor House and event venue. It was built in the 1920s but has an aesthetic that's even older. This house is a "real-life" Victorian dollhouse.
