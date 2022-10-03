Oct. 7—Michael Henderson, 34, of Michigan, pleaded guilty on Friday to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court records, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Henderson was a passenger in downtown Charleston on March 3. During the traffic stop, a police K-9 alerted to the presence of controlled substances in a duffel bag belonging to Henderson. Officers searched the bag and found approximately 5 pounds of methamphetamine.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO