Three men plead guilty in separate federal court cases
Oct. 7—Michael Henderson, 34, of Michigan, pleaded guilty on Friday to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court records, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Henderson was a passenger in downtown Charleston on March 3. During the traffic stop, a police K-9 alerted to the presence of controlled substances in a duffel bag belonging to Henderson. Officers searched the bag and found approximately 5 pounds of methamphetamine.
St. Paul man now charged with Arden Hills carjacking in federal court
A St. Paul man charged in Ramsey County District Court with carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Arden Hills has now also been charged in the same case in federal court, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced Friday. Investigators say Raphael Raymond Nunn, 56, was wearing a mask and gloves...
