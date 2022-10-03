ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three men plead guilty in separate federal court cases

Oct. 7—Michael Henderson, 34, of Michigan, pleaded guilty on Friday to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court records, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Henderson was a passenger in downtown Charleston on March 3. During the traffic stop, a police K-9 alerted to the presence of controlled substances in a duffel bag belonging to Henderson. Officers searched the bag and found approximately 5 pounds of methamphetamine.
