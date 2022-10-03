Read full article on original website
High school football: St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei will be the 12th No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup since 2000
Meetings between the top two teams in high school football are rare but that will be the situation Friday in Southern California when league rivals No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower) and No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana) square off at the Santa Ana Bowl. It will be the 12th No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup at the prep level since 2000 with three of the last four also featuring Bosco and Mater Dei.
High school basketball: Bishop Gorman, Duncanville, Centennial, Cardinal Hayes, IMG Academy and AZ Compass Prep headline 10th annual Hoophall West
Top matchups include Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) vs. Duncanville (Texas) on Thursday, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.), AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) and Cardinal Hayes vs. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) on Friday and Centennial (Corona, Calif.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.), IMG Academy vs. AZ Compass Prep and Wasatch Academy vs. Long Island Lutheran on Saturday.
No. 1 St. John Bosco vs. No. 2 Mater Dei: How to watch, follow high school football's biggest game of the year
For the 12th time since 2000, the top two teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings square off as No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) battles No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) Friday at the Santa Ana Bowl. Bosco and Mater Dei have been involved...
