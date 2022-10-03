Meetings between the top two teams in high school football are rare but that will be the situation Friday in Southern California when league rivals No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower) and No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana) square off at the Santa Ana Bowl. It will be the 12th No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup at the prep level since 2000 with three of the last four also featuring Bosco and Mater Dei.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO