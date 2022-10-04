NFA officials: student assaulted; two juveniles suspended, one arrested

NORWICH — Two Norwich Free Academy students have been suspended - one of the two was also arrested – for allegedly assaulting a fellow student last week in a "senseless act" of violence, school officials said on Monday.

In an emailed statement to students, staff and families, Head of School Brian Kelly said a student was “unsuspectingly physically assaulted” on Friday by two other students outside the campus’ Tirrell Building.

Kelly said the injured student was evaluated by a registered nurse at the school’s medical center and dismissed to a parent.

Kelly, who called the assault an isolated incident, said the attacked student was “alert, talkative” and passed initial assessments when medically examined and provided a statement to campus safety officers and the Norwich Police Department.

One accused assailant was detained by campus safety personnel and later arrested by Norwich police. Kelly said that student has been suspended pending an investigation.

A second student accused of taking part in the alleged assault was also suspended, Kelly wrote.

“We offer the care and support of our entire school community to the student and his family,” Kelly said in his released statement. “As a community, we condemn all acts of violence. Violence cannot – and will not – be tolerated at NFA. We will continue to support the student, his friends and family and any member of our community impacted by this senseless act.”

Norwich police were dispatched to NFA at 12:35 p.m. on Friday for a report of a “fight in progress,” Police Lt. Christopher Merrill said on Monday.

Merrill said a juvenile was charged with third-degree assault, though that charge could be upgraded depending on the victim’s injuries.

No other information was immediately available from police.

