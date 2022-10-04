Briefs: Pillar Credit Union presents donation to Peace and Freedom Committee

Elan Financial Services donates $12,500 to Marion organization

Pillar Credit Union has been selected to participate in Elan’s Across the Country Charitable Giving program. As one of randomly selected partners, Pillar was able to choose a local charity to receive a generous $12,500 donation on their behalf.

"PFC’s mission and hands-on work impressed us last year when we offered the 790 Kenton Ave. building for their use," said Pillar’sPresident/CEO Vidya Iyengar. "They have done an awesome job in maintaining the building and providing much needed services to people in the community.

Dana Booker, president of the Peace and Freedom Committee, says they have updated the building’s interior with a fresh coat of paint and purchased furniture, equipment and Wi-Fi service. These updates have enabled other community organizations to enjoy the PFC building for their meetings. The committee plans to purchase laptops for computer classes, launch mentoring classes and open a co-working space.

If you would like to learn more about the Peace and Freedom Committee, please visit their Facebook page.

Ohio 529 at Ohio 98 to close Thursday

The Ohio Department of Transportation says Ohio 529 at Ohio 98 will close starting Thursday through Oct. 21. The detour will be Ohio 529 to Ohio 95 to Ohio 746 to Ohio 529.

Ohio 529 eastbound traffic will maintain access to Ohio 98.

Let’s “Taco ‘bout It!"

NAMI Marion and Crawford Counties is hosting a “Taco ‘bout It” event from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Mi Jalapeno, 1360 Mount Vernon Ave. in Marion, to learn about NAMI Marion and Crawford and get free tacos.

NAMI is the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMI Ohio consists of 40 local affiliates, including NAMI Marion and Crawford Counties, which are made up of numerous volunteers who work to raise awareness and provide support, education and advocacy to individuals with mental health conditions, as well as their families and friends.

For more information, come to the “Taco 'bout It” event or call 740-375-0796.

Registration underway for youth basketball at the Y

Registration for youth basketball is underway at the Marion Family YMCA for kids ages 3 - 13.

Early bird registration to get $10 off runs through Oct. 22. The registration deadline is Nov. 28. Members pay $31 and non-members $62. The season runs Dec. 10 – Jan. 21.

Register at the YMCA at 645 Barks Road East, online at marionymca.org or call 740-725-9622.