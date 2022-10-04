Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods

Read full article on original website
Family dogs maul to death toddler and baby brother in Tennessee, sheriff says
Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after they were attacked by the family dogs in Tennessee, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office says. Detectives responded to a home near Shelby Forest State Park, just north of Memphis, on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said via Twitter.
Pennsylvania ACLU files federal complaint against school district after LGBTQ students are 'severely' harassed
A Pennsylvania school district is under fire for allegedly discriminating against LGBTQ students. After a months-long investigation, the Pennsylvania American Civil Liberties Union filed a complaint Thursday with the US Department of Education Office for Civil Rights and the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division on behalf of seven transgender and non-binary students in the Central Bucks School District, accusing the state's fourth-largest district of illegal gender discrimination in maintaining, perpetuating and exacerbating what the civil rights organization deems a hostile education environment for LGBTQ+ students.
Abrams, Kemp campaigns raise combined $55 million in third quarter
ATLANTA – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams raised $36.3 million over the last three months, surpassing the $29 million incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp raised in the same period. Though Abrams outraised Kemp, the incumbent governor has $19.6 million in cash on hand as of this week, while Abrams...
Secretary of State candidates clash over voting rights￼
ATLANTA – Georgia Secretary of State candidates Republican Brad Raffensperger and Democrat Bee Nguyen both claim to be strong defenders of voting rights for Georgians, though they hold starkly different visions about how to protect the state’s elections. One of the Secretary of State’s main jobs is to...
