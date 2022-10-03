Read full article on original website
Gold price hits new daily lows as U.S. service sector beats expectations
(Kitco News) Gold dropped as momentum in the service sector was slightly better than expected in September, according to the latest data from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM). The Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at a reading of 56.7% last month, down from August’s 56.9%. The 0.2 percentage-point...
Gold price holding solid gains as U.S. weekly jobless claims rise by 29K
(Kitco News) - The U.S. labor market remains volatile as more workers than expected applied first-time benefits last week, seeing a solid rise from the previous week’s six-month low. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims jumped by 29,000 to 219,000, up from the previous week's...
Gold prices sees solid selling pressure as U.S. economy created 263K jobs in September
(Kitco News) - The gold market has dropped into negative territory, and tested support above $1,700 an ounce following stronger-than-expected labor market data. Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said 263,000 jobs were created in September. The data beat expectations economists were forecasting job gains of around 248,000. At the...
Gold price faces big risk as markets zero in on next week's inflation data
(Kitco News) The gold market remains at risk despite its sudden recovery above $1,700 an ounce this week. Analysts point to next week's inflation data as the deciding factor between bearish and bullish sentiment going into the year-end. After posting six months of consecutive losses between April and September, gold...
There is a growing divergence between physical gold and the paper market - WisdomTree
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In a recent interview with Kitco News, Nitesh Shah, head of commodity research at WisdomTree, said that although...
Silver stocks leading after gold bear trap reversal
With market focus having mostly been on the Federal Reserve in recent weeks, a banking crisis in Europe began to shake things up heading into quarter-end last week. The recent events surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) being forced to intervene to shore up its markets is bringing the realization that the trigger for the next recession could very well be abroad.
Eurex Clearing says collateral cushion rises to record high
LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The collateral against potential losses posted on derivatives trades at Eurex has risen to a record high of around 130 billion euros ($128 billion) in the face of highly volatile markets and stubborn inflation, Erik Mueller, CEO of Eurex Clearing, told Reuters on Thursday. This...
Can gold price hold $1,700 as Wall Street sees short squeeze running out of steam next week
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. While Wall Street has flipped to the bearish side, the Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey shows that retail...
European shares fall as investors fret about inflation, aggressive interest rates
Oct 6 (Reuters) - European shares tumbled on Thursday as minutes from the central bank's last meeting fanned fears about the state of inflation in the euro zone and aggressive policy moves to tame it, while weak retail sales data added to jitters around an economic slowdown. The pan-European STOXX...
Dollar edges higher as investors prepare for U.S. jobs news on Friday
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Thursday, extending its gains from the previous day as investors looked ahead to Friday's key U.S. payrolls report for signs of softness that could signal slowing U.S. rate hikes and possibly a weakening in the greenback after this year's sharp rally.
Italian yields surge as ECB shrinks holdings of country's bonds
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields surged on Wednesday after data showed the European Central Bank (ECB) had reduced its holdings of the bonds in the last two months, signalling it did not need to rein in borrowing costs. The ECB's holding of Italian government bonds held as part...
Wall St slides as Fed's hawkish talk snuffs two-day rally
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks slid on Wednesday, ending the biggest two-day rally since 2020, after data showed U.S. labor demand remained strong and as Federal Reserve officials stuck to their hawkish message that interest rates will stay higher for longer. U.S. private employers stepped up hiring in...
London stocks slide after three-day rally; Tesco falls on forecast cut
Oct 5 (Reuters) - The main UK stock indexes snapped a three-session winning streak on Wednesday, dragged down by financials and miners, while Tesco's profit forecast fanned worries of a worsening cost-of-living crisis in Britain and rattled the retail sector. The export-oriented FTSE 100 (.FTSE) ended 0.5% lower, while the...
Goldman hikes third-quarter GDP growth estimate to 1.9%
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs boosted its third-quarter GDP growth estimate by a full percentage point, to 1.9% from 0.9%, on Wednesday after a series of economic indicators exceeded expectations. The broker in a note cited the "above potential" September increase in private-sector employment, reflected in payroll...
UK 30-year gilts hit one-week low after BoE refrains from buying
LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - British 20- and 30-year government bonds fell sharply on Wednesday, after the Bank of England for a second day in a row bought no longer-dated bonds at its daily gilt market operation designed to stabilise markets. Thirty-year gilt yields rose as much as 26 basis...
False dawn or not
S&P 500 jubilation continued yesterday, and markets didn't really notice Fed's Williams throwing cold water on giving up the fight against inflation prematurely. The excessive moves in USD retreat well below 111.50 throughout yesterday, and plunge in Treasury yields combined with very risk-on posture in junk corporate bonds, provided daily continuation of Monday's momentum (the bear trap having characteristics of a short squeeze), with real assets beyond oil amplifying the growing risk appetite. At the same time though, VIX didn't sharply retreat – 29 is not plunge target to speak of, which demonstrates to some degree a fragile nature of this two day upswing. Remember the title of yesterday's article (Fed Turn That Wasn't) and the caution in evaluation of the upswing prospects I called for back then:
Metals: Post NFP update
As we noted on Tuesday for gold "Realistically, a close (weekly) over $1685-95 would be constructive" Today gold looks poised for a chance to close the day over $1695 currently sitting at $1698 as of this writing. The below chart shows gold on the daily interval facing resistance at $1725 spot which is aligned with the 50 day MA.
Russian weekly consumer prices rise for second week running
MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Weekly consumer prices in Russia rose for the second week running, data published on Wednesday showed, after nearly three months of weekly deflation and as the central bank appears to have finished its interest rate-cutting cycle at 7.5%. Russia's consumer price index rose 0.07% in...
Sterling softens after UK PM Truss speech, stronger dollar weighs
LONDON, Oct 5 - Britain's pound weakened against the dollar on Wednesday, ending a six-day rally but avoiding recent lows as British Prime Minister Liz Truss sought to overcome a chaotic first month in office with her speech to the annual Conservative party conference. Truss urged Conservatives to stick together...
Russian oil price cap will give buyers leverage - U.S. official
LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A price cap that Group of Seven (G7) countries want to impose on Russian oil will provide buyers with leverage to get better prices, a U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday. The United States has held "positive dialogue" with China and India, two major importers...
