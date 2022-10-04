ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

51-Year-Old David C. Lewandowski Died, 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Smith County (Smith County, TX)

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JE9b_0iL6oYvR00
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Smith County. 

The officials stated that Nicholas R. Agustin, 19, was traveling south in [..]

Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

KLTV

Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A controlled burn spread to a vacant mobile home and surrounding woods Friday. Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshall Chad Hogue said the fire started from a controlled burn on Seven Hills Road, then spread. It destroyed a vacant mobile home and topped the nearby tree line.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys house near Lakeport, injures 1 firefighter

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A house fire burned near Lakeport at about 5:40 p.m. Friday, according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore. The fire happened in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway. One person who was in the home escaped unharmed, but one firefighter was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire marshal.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Fatal ATV Crash Reported Thursday Night In Como

A fatal ATV crash was reported to have occurred Thursday night, Oct. 6, 2022, in Como, county officials reported. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Hopkins County EMS were dispatched at 11:19 p.m. Thursday to what was initially reported to EMS as a vehicle crash on County Road 2335 at County Road 2336 in Como, TX. Hopkins County, Brinker and Como firefighters were also dispatched at 11:31 p.m. to what officials learned was an ATV accident, according to dispatch reports.
COMO, TX
KLTV

Longview police release name of pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police have released the name of a woman killed in a crash on Cotton Street. Longview Police Department reported that a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair, identified as Karen Longoria, was killed Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle in the 2400 block of East Cotton Street. The incident occurred at 4:49 a.m. The police report states that Longoria apparently failed to yield the right of way to the driver.
LONGVIEW, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

They’re Evading East Texas Authorities, But We Can Help Find Them Y’all

For the most part, East Texas is a pretty safe place to live. However, there are some people within our beautiful community that still want to play dirty and do things that will land them in jail. Once spotted doing something dirty, authorities are notified and often identified, but there are times when law enforcement is challenged and they will turn to the public to help identify these individuals who think they are above the law and do whatever it is they want.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS19

Police ID Longview woman killed while on motorized scooter

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police on Wednesday released the name of a woman they said was on a motorized scooter this week when she was fatally struck by a vehicle. Karen Longoria of Longview “sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said in a statement.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Two-vehicle crash leads to one dead in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police officers are working a two-vehicle fatality crash in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Pkwy that is blocking all lanes of travel in this area. Officials say to use an alternative route around this area.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal wreck in Longview halts traffic

UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened, according to Longview Police. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are working a two-vehicle fatal wreck on Wednesday. The wreck happened in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Parkway and is blocking all lanes of travel in that area. Police encourage drivers to use an alternative route […]
CBS19

Longview police make arrest in connection with 2015 murder

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police have made an arrest in connection with a 7-year-old murder case. According to the Longview Police Dept., Ceylan Bridges, 25, of Longview, has been arrested for the murder of Devyn Gibson who was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2015, in the area of Ledger St and Sibley St. According to the autopsy report, Gibson was shot at least eight times.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Traffic slowed at N. Broadway and Gentry in Tyler after crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash at the intersection of N. Broadway Ave. and Gentry Pkwy has traffic slowed in the area. The crash involved two vehicles. Two people were seen being put into the back of an ambulance. Traffic is being rerouted around the crash. Use caution in the...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
TYLER, TX
Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

