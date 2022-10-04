ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former F1 Racing Executive and British Businesswoman Claire Williams Headlines Varicent Elevate Event

Varicent, an industry-leading SaaS company, is proud to announce former Formula 1 (F1) executive Claire Williams will headline its second annual European event, Varicent Elevate. The one-day, in-person event will be held on 20 October 2022 at The Langham Hotel in London. It is a free event where attendees can learn insights and solutions to transform their go-to-market strategies in changing environments.

Claire Williams Headlines Varicent Elevate

Claire Williams OBE is the former Deputy Team Principal of the Williams Formula 1 racing team. Claire grew up around Formula 1 since her late father, Sir Frank Williams, was the founder of the Williams Grand Prix Engineering F1 team, winning nine Constructors’ Championships and seven Drivers’ Championships. During her tenure, Claire was a keen advocate for greater diversity and inclusion within her own team and across the sport. Since the successful sale of the Williams F1 team in 2020, Claire has provided consultancy services to brands entering F1 and shares her experiences of running a contemporary F1 team with corporate clients.

“Major changes are underway in how companies go to market. Companies need to be more strategic, and able to transform their plans to achieve sustainable revenue,” says Neil Whitney, President, Varicent. “In racing, drivers and their teams must also prepare and adapt strategies to get their wins. That’s why Claire Williams is the perfect speaker for Elevate 2022. Her background, advocacy work, and success in a male-dominated industry will contribute immensely to our event. We cannot wait to have Claire join us and bring this event to new heights.”

This year’s Varicent Elevate is the organisation’s second in-person European event. Attendees will learn the latest strategies that can help their businesses prepare for and excel in changing markets, learn how to build sustainable growth, maintain revenue, and manage costs, and hear first-hand how Varicent can transform their sales compensation processes. Attendees can also discover ways to attract and retain talent. Varicent executives, customers, and business partners will attend the event and share their insights. The event is free for Varicent customers and prospects.

In addition to Claire Williams, technology journalist and Gadget Show presenter Georgie Barrat will host Varicent Elevate. Georgie has spent the last few years testing and reporting on the latest consumer technology. In 2019 Georgie also presented the BBC’s FIA formula E’s Championship coverage. Georgie is passionate about women working in technology and devotes time to encouraging more girls to be involved in STEM subjects. Georgie brings a genuine interest and warmth to everything that she does. Her journalistic background, yet playful presenting style means audiences are quick to like her.

About Varicent™

Varicent is an award-winning SaaS company that helps businesses fuel growth. Its suite of solutions support a company’s entire revenue journey, from results-driven planning and predictability to growth. With Varicent, companies worldwide can set smarter goals and territories to maximize revenue potential. Varicent enables teams with AI-driven insights to make better decisions and outdo previous performance, and to create incentive strategies that motivate the right behaviors to achieve revenue goals. To learn more about Varicent, visit www.Varicent.com.

