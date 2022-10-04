ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

4 apply for Tennessee circuit court vacancy in Nashville

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Four people have applied for a circuit court vacancy in Tennessee’s 20th Judicial District, which includes Davidson County.

The vacancy was created by the Sept. 4 death of Judge Philip E. Smith.

The applicants are Nashville attorneys Tusca R.S. Alexis, Audrey Lee Anderson and Stanley A. Kweller; and special master to the 4th Circuit Court in Nashville Stephanie J. Williams.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a public hearing Oct. 18 to interview the candidates, the state Supreme Court said. Members of the public may attend the hearing to express any objections to the applicants.

After the interviews, the Commission will forward three names to Gov. Bill Lee for his consideration.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

