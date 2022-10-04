Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Pavement are like “a tiger let out of the cage” on reunion tour
Pavement have reflected on their latest reunion, saying they feel like “a tiger let out of the cage” now they’re back on the road. The indie legends initially announced a reunion tour in 2019, which was then delayed due to COVID and eventually kicked off in Los Angeles in May, where they played their first gig in nearly 12 years.
NME
Arctic Monkeys announce third LA show for 2023 North American tour
Arctic Monkeys have added a third Los Angeles date to their 2023 North American tour. Tickets go on sale here at 10am PT today (October 7). The Sheffield band announced their run of North American dates earlier this week, sharing that they’d be kicking off the tour at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on August 25 and wrapping it up at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on September 29.
NME
UK host city for Eurovision 2023 revealed
Liverpool has been revealed as the host city for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. The news was confirmed on The One Show this evening, with BBC Eurovision commentator Graham Norton making the announcement. “It means everything,” Liverpool’s director of culture, Claire McColgan, said. “We’re doing it for Ukraine first of...
NME
Slipknot earn third UK Number One with latest, ‘The End, So Far’
Slipknot have today (October 7) earned their third UK Number One with new album, ‘The End, So Far’. The band went head-to-head with a reissue of George Michael’s classic album ‘Older’ for the top spot. Slipknot finished just 340 units ahead of ‘Older’ according to The Official Charts Company. ‘The End, So Far’ was also the most downloaded album of the past seven days.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Justin Bieber officially postpones 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour
After announcing last month that he would be “taking a break from touring” due to health challenges, Justin Bieber has officially postponed his planned Australian and New Zealand tour dates. Bieber was originally scheduled to kick off a stadium tour next month with concerts in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney,...
Cruel Queen Camilla 'Berating' Kate Middleton Behind Closed Doors, Humiliating Princess Of Wales Over Parenting Style
Cruel Queen Camilla has launched an all-out way to humiliate royal rival Princess Kate Middleton by attacking her young kids — because she is jealous of her glam daughter-in-law’s youth and popularity, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to palace insiders, when King Charles, 73, became Britain’s monarch his vengeful...
epicstream.com
Prince William, Kate Middleton Losing Their New Prince and Princess of Wales Title? New Petition Calls to Scrap the Title
King Charles proclaimed Prince William and Kate Middleton the new Prince and Princess of Wales in his inaugural speech as the new monarch. However, there is a petition to scrap the title, according to a new report. Will Prince William And Kate Middleton Lose Their Wales Titles?. A new petition...
Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies
It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman who filmed girl hugging Meghan Markle forced to deny she was planted by PR staff
The woman who filmed a girl hugging Meghan Markle on a walkabout outside Windsor Castle has denied she was planted in a PR stunt. Isabelle Charters, 25, met the Duchess of Sussex on 13 September as she greeted mourners and viewed floral tributes in the wake of the Queen's death with her husband, Prince Harry.
A British Airways pilot told his passengers on a flight from Miami to London that the Queen had died
A British Airways pilot broke the news of the Queen's death to his passengers, E! News reported. Passengers and crew on the flight from Miami to London held a moment of silence to honor the Queen. The pilot said the airline was honored that Her Majesty flew with British Airways...
So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace
If there’s one thing the royal family loves, it’s dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth’s famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III’s dogs are more of a mystery. The queen’s beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
'She Held On As Long As She Could': Queen Elizabeth 'Ultimately Died Of A Broken Heart'
It was a shock when Queen Elizabeth was pronounced dead on September 8, but according to expert Katie Nicholl, she was lonely without Prince Philip. "I think she ultimately died of a broken heart, really. She was never the same after Philip — they were together for 74 years, he was, she said, 'Her strength.' He supported her in everything she did in life. I think it's safe to say she wouldn't be the Queen she was without the support of Philip, and I think something in her died when she went, and she held on as long as she could. She did her constitutional role, she saw the new Prime Minister, she made sure she tidied everything up, and I think in the end, she just wanted to be back with him. I think that is why we saw that double rainbow over Buckingham Palace," the author explained.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These are the oldest crown jewels in Britain but it is not a part of the jewels kept in the Tower of London
Credit: Honours of Scotland replicas by kim traynor; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Honours of Scotland or the Scottish Crown Jewels are the oldest set of crown jewels in the British Isles. The jewels have been used in the coronation of Scottish monarchs beginning with Mary, Queen of Scots in 1543.
'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'
The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
msn.com
Records Indicate It Wasn't Only Prince Harry Who Arrived After The Queen Had Already Died
Although Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, chose to leave his duties in the United Kingdom for a quieter life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, he remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (via Us Weekly). While the dynamic between the two did change a bit, Harry shared that he spoke often with his grandmother.
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
King Charles ‘to live in least favourite royal residence’ despite having lavish castles and stately homes to choose from
WITH his plans to slim down the monarchy, it's likely we'll see a shake-up of who gets to live at the lavish royal properties under King Charles III. However, the monarch himself is set to bed down in his 'least favourite' royal residence despite having 20 lavish castles and stately homes at his disposal, according to reports.
The bodies of the princes murdered in the Tower of London may have already been found in the 1600s
A young King Edward V and his brother RichardCredit: Creator of image is John Everett Millais; CC-BY-SA-4.0 King Edward V and his younger brother, Richard of York were only 12 and 9 when they were both imprisoned in the Tower of London in 1483.
Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle
The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
Comments / 1