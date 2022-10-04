ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 1

Related
NME

Pavement are like “a tiger let out of the cage” on reunion tour

Pavement have reflected on their latest reunion, saying they feel like “a tiger let out of the cage” now they’re back on the road. The indie legends initially announced a reunion tour in 2019, which was then delayed due to COVID and eventually kicked off in Los Angeles in May, where they played their first gig in nearly 12 years.
MUSIC
NME

Arctic Monkeys announce third LA show for 2023 North American tour

Arctic Monkeys have added a third Los Angeles date to their 2023 North American tour. Tickets go on sale here at 10am PT today (October 7). The Sheffield band announced their run of North American dates earlier this week, sharing that they’d be kicking off the tour at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on August 25 and wrapping it up at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on September 29.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

UK host city for Eurovision 2023 revealed

Liverpool has been revealed as the host city for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. The news was confirmed on The One Show this evening, with BBC Eurovision commentator Graham Norton making the announcement. “It means everything,” Liverpool’s director of culture, Claire McColgan, said. “We’re doing it for Ukraine first of...
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

Slipknot earn third UK Number One with latest, ‘The End, So Far’

Slipknot have today (October 7) earned their third UK Number One with new album, ‘The End, So Far’. The band went head-to-head with a reissue of George Michael’s classic album ‘Older’ for the top spot. Slipknot finished just 340 units ahead of ‘Older’ according to The Official Charts Company. ‘The End, So Far’ was also the most downloaded album of the past seven days.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Elton John
NME

Justin Bieber officially postpones 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour

After announcing last month that he would be “taking a break from touring” due to health challenges, Justin Bieber has officially postponed his planned Australian and New Zealand tour dates. Bieber was originally scheduled to kick off a stadium tour next month with concerts in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney,...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies

It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Uk#Liverpool#Glasgow#The The O2 Arena#The Rocket Club#O2#Resorts World Arena#M S Bank Arena#Ao Arena#Manc
Reader's Digest

So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace

If there’s one thing the royal family loves, it’s dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth’s famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III’s dogs are more of a mystery. The queen’s beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
ANIMALS
OK! Magazine

'She Held On As Long As She Could': Queen Elizabeth 'Ultimately Died Of A Broken Heart'

It was a shock when Queen Elizabeth was pronounced dead on September 8, but according to expert Katie Nicholl, she was lonely without Prince Philip. "I think she ultimately died of a broken heart, really. She was never the same after Philip — they were together for 74 years, he was, she said, 'Her strength.' He supported her in everything she did in life. I think it's safe to say she wouldn't be the Queen she was without the support of Philip, and I think something in her died when she went, and she held on as long as she could. She did her constitutional role, she saw the new Prime Minister, she made sure she tidied everything up, and I think in the end, she just wanted to be back with him. I think that is why we saw that double rainbow over Buckingham Palace," the author explained.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Music
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
msn.com

Records Indicate It Wasn't Only Prince Harry Who Arrived After The Queen Had Already Died

Although Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, chose to leave his duties in the United Kingdom for a quieter life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, he remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (via Us Weekly). While the dynamic between the two did change a bit, Harry shared that he spoke often with his grandmother.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
AFRICA
The Independent

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy