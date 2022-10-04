ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Oct. 3: Ethereum, Solana lead top 10 crypto gains as market turns green

By Monika Ghosh
 5 days ago
Bitcoin miners capitulation passes, but spiking hash rate keeps pressure on

On October 3, the Bitcoin hash rate soared to a new all-time high of 244.25 EH/s. Commenting on this, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said, “miners know something we don’t.”. Two days later, the hash rate surged yet again, smashing the previous record to print a new all-time high of 314.58 EH/s, further signaling miner confidence despite growing price uncertainty amid crypto winter.
Decentraland dispute claims its virtual world platform is a ghost town

In response to a CryptoSlate article published on Oct. 6, Decentraland has disputed the claim that its virtual world platform is a ghost town. The claims were made based on data from DappRadar, and tweeted by Cyber Samurai CEO @0x_shake, who posted that Decentraland “has 30 Daily Active Users (DAUs).” He further commented that the low number of DAUs is inconsistent with a project with a $1.2 billion market cap.
Bitcoin sinks as US payroll data shows 263K new jobs added in September

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released non-farm payroll data for September showing employment had increased by 263,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate currently stands at 3.5%, below the expected rate of 3.7%. On the release of the data, Bitcoin reacted with a 1% swing to the downside, on...
Court filing ‘doxing’ Celsius users draws questions on KYC, bankruptcy processes

On Oct. 5, disgraced CeFi lender Celsius filed Schedules of Assets and Liabilities and Statements of Financial Affairs as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Most of the over 14,000-page document is related to information about Celsius creditors, including users’ names and their transactions on the platform. Crypto...
Ethereum Classic’s Twitter account repurposed for Ergo

Ethereum Classic’s (ETC) Twitter account with over 670,000 followers was repurposed into a new account for rival proof-of-work network Ergo (ERG) on Oct. 6. Hoskinson had control of ETC’s former Twitter account. ETC Cooperative executive director Bob Summerville revealed what transpired in a new Twitter thread. According to...
Crypto community says new PayPal policy would drive crypto adoption

Twitter’s crypto community has argued that PayPal’s now-canceled misinformation policy could drive more people toward crypto adoption. The policy would have allowed the payments company to sanction users for misinformation by fining them up to $2,500. The firm had stated that its list of prohibited activities included “the...
Sushi price rises 6.6% following $5.3M investment from GoldenTree

Decentralized protocol Sushiswap (SUSHI) has seen the price of its native token jump by over 19% in the last 30 days to $1.38. At least one technical analyst on Twitter believes the recent positive momentum surrounding the protocol could be the catalyst that pushes it above $1.5 for the first time since it dropped below the mark in August.
What does The Merge mean for NFTs?

The Merge changed Ethereum’s consensus mechanism from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake. That means no more mining (computational calculations to solve an algorithm) to generate new blocks with transactions. Instead, the new blocks are proposed by network validators: participants that lock an amount of the network’s token (in this case, ETH) to be eligible to be chosen.
Visa, FTX team up to offer debit cards in 40 countries

Global payment processor Visa has partnered with crypto exchange FTX to offer its debit card service to customers in over 40 countries. The partnership will enable FTX customers to convert their cryptocurrencies into fiat, by simply linking the Visa card directly to their custodial account. Visa and FTX will complete the conversion process in the backend.
