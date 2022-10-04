CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Oct. 3: Ethereum, Solana lead top 10 crypto gains as market turns green

Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance looking to spend $1B on deals in 2022; 2 million BNB stolen in BSC bridge hack
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Oct.7 includes Binance fixing the BSC bridge exploit after 2 million BNB were stolen, Bitcoin’s sinking following new U.S. payroll data, and the second group of attackers taking advantage of the BSC bridge exploit to steal over 60 ETH from Binance by creating a coin.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin miners capitulation passes, but spiking hash rate keeps pressure on
On October 3, the Bitcoin hash rate soared to a new all-time high of 244.25 EH/s. Commenting on this, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said, “miners know something we don’t.”. Two days later, the hash rate surged yet again, smashing the previous record to print a new all-time high of 314.58 EH/s, further signaling miner confidence despite growing price uncertainty amid crypto winter.
cryptoslate.com
Decentraland dispute claims its virtual world platform is a ghost town
In response to a CryptoSlate article published on Oct. 6, Decentraland has disputed the claim that its virtual world platform is a ghost town. The claims were made based on data from DappRadar, and tweeted by Cyber Samurai CEO @0x_shake, who posted that Decentraland “has 30 Daily Active Users (DAUs).” He further commented that the low number of DAUs is inconsistent with a project with a $1.2 billion market cap.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin sinks as US payroll data shows 263K new jobs added in September
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released non-farm payroll data for September showing employment had increased by 263,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate currently stands at 3.5%, below the expected rate of 3.7%. On the release of the data, Bitcoin reacted with a 1% swing to the downside, on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptoslate.com
Court filing ‘doxing’ Celsius users draws questions on KYC, bankruptcy processes
On Oct. 5, disgraced CeFi lender Celsius filed Schedules of Assets and Liabilities and Statements of Financial Affairs as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Most of the over 14,000-page document is related to information about Celsius creditors, including users’ names and their transactions on the platform. Crypto...
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum Classic’s Twitter account repurposed for Ergo
Ethereum Classic’s (ETC) Twitter account with over 670,000 followers was repurposed into a new account for rival proof-of-work network Ergo (ERG) on Oct. 6. Hoskinson had control of ETC’s former Twitter account. ETC Cooperative executive director Bob Summerville revealed what transpired in a new Twitter thread. According to...
cryptoslate.com
Crypto community says new PayPal policy would drive crypto adoption
Twitter’s crypto community has argued that PayPal’s now-canceled misinformation policy could drive more people toward crypto adoption. The policy would have allowed the payments company to sanction users for misinformation by fining them up to $2,500. The firm had stated that its list of prohibited activities included “the...
cryptoslate.com
Sushi price rises 6.6% following $5.3M investment from GoldenTree
Decentralized protocol Sushiswap (SUSHI) has seen the price of its native token jump by over 19% in the last 30 days to $1.38. At least one technical analyst on Twitter believes the recent positive momentum surrounding the protocol could be the catalyst that pushes it above $1.5 for the first time since it dropped below the mark in August.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptoslate.com
Luna Foundation blames litigations for non-distribution of assets to Terra holders
Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) tweeted Oct. 7 that its effort to distribute the remaining assets of the failed Terra ecosystem to the token holders has been frozen due to ongoing litigations. The Foundation stated that it would be unable to carry out the distributions as planned for as long as...
cryptoslate.com
What does The Merge mean for NFTs?
The Merge changed Ethereum’s consensus mechanism from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake. That means no more mining (computational calculations to solve an algorithm) to generate new blocks with transactions. Instead, the new blocks are proposed by network validators: participants that lock an amount of the network’s token (in this case, ETH) to be eligible to be chosen.
cryptoslate.com
Weekly MacroSlate: A fourth 75bps fed rate hike is now on the cards due to a strong U.S jobs report. What does this mean for Bitcoin?
August saw the most significant monthly drop in U.S. job openings since April 2020. Biggest Crash In Job Openings On Record (Outside Of Global Covid Lockdown). U.S debt surpasses $31 trillion for the first time. The U.S. economy added 263,000 new jobs in September, the unemployment rate fell back to...
cryptoslate.com
Has web3 failed in its vision? CoDeTech thinks so & the solution is Core Blockchain – SlateCast #24
In the latest episode of SlateCast, Akiba spoke with the CEO of CoDeTech about the future of blockchain technology. CoDeTech is a futuristic web3 company that doesn’t think web3 is good enough. Commenting on Ethereum’s current status as an example, CoDeTech‘s CEO, Ockert “Okkie” Loubser, said:
cryptoslate.com
Visa, FTX team up to offer debit cards in 40 countries
Global payment processor Visa has partnered with crypto exchange FTX to offer its debit card service to customers in over 40 countries. The partnership will enable FTX customers to convert their cryptocurrencies into fiat, by simply linking the Visa card directly to their custodial account. Visa and FTX will complete the conversion process in the backend.
Comments / 0