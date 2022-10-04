Read full article on original website
Legals for October, 8 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Coeur d'Alene Design Review Commission invites you to the public hearing to be held October 27, 2022 at 12:00 p.m., at City Hall 710 E. Mullan Avenue, Conference Room #6 to hear oral comments and written comments on the following item: ITEM: DR-3-22 Request: 512 N. 1st, LLC is proposing to build a proposed 34-unit condominium building along with a structured parking garage and two 5-unit townhome structures. The condominium building will be flanked by townhouses on each side that will front 1st and 2nd Streets. The site is located on a 33,000 SF parcel along Garden Avenue between 1st Street and 2nd Street with an alley along the south property line. The subject property is in the Downtown Overlay North District (DO-N) with the Downtown Core (DC) zoning district as the underlying zoning. The project must adhere to the DO- N Design Guidelines and Standards. Location: The subject property is legally described as Lots 1, 2,3,4,5, and 6, Block 15, Town of Coeur d'Alene and Kings Addition thereto, Kootenai County, Idaho, according to the corrected plat recorded in Book "C" of Deeds, Page 144. EXCEPT that certain 30-foot strip conveyed to Spokane Falls and Idaho Railroad Co., by deed recorded in Book "C" of Deeds, page 442, records of Kootenai County, Idaho. ITEM: DR-4-22 Request Magnuson Properties Partnership is proposing to build a 12-unit three story apartment complex. Also included are two-duplex two-story structures. A total of 16 units are proposed and will be located in the C-17 zoning district. Location: The subject property is legally described as Lots 1, 2, 7 and 8, Block 2, O'Brien's First Addition to the Town of Coeur d'Alene, according to the plat thereof recorded in Book A of Plats at Page 99, records of Kootenai County, Idaho. ZOOM LOG IN OPTION BELOW: Join by Computer https://cdaid-org.zoom.us/j/91486560547?pwd=OGJTblBBLzRKQjZQRzZ1dzFyZVpEQT09 Join by Phone (Toll Free): 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 Meeting ID: 91486560547 Passcode: 309950 Please send emails to shana@cdaid.org by 5:00pm the day prior to the hearing. The public can also sign up online to speak on a public hearing item at https://www.cdaid.org/signinpublic/ Clerk(s) of the Commission Tami Stroud Legal#9593 AD#565158 October 8, 2022.
PREP ROUNDUP: Coeur d'Alene sweeps at Laclede invite
LACLEDE — Post Falls High senior Annastasia Peters won the girls race at the William Johnson Sandpoint Invitational at Riley Creek, finishing in 17 minutes, 22.16 seconds on Saturday morning. Coeur d’Alene Charter senior McKenna Kozeluh was second in 18:02.41, followed by Coeur d’Alene freshman Olivia May in third...
Cd'A CHAMBER: North Idaho College needs your support this November
Since 1933, North Idaho College has played a central role in driving the health of our region’s economy. In addition to educating our future workforce (87% of NIC students are Idaho residents), NIC fuels the overall success of our community by providing thousands of jobs and millions in local revenue. They’ve also given $1,700,000 in NIC Foundation scholarships and student aid to students.
EDITORIAL: Here's a non-controversial impact fee
People continue to flood into Kootenai County from out of state. Many have two vehicles. Some have three or more. None, we believe, are paying their fair share for the toll they take in further congesting traffic, polluting air, increasing accidents and exacerbating the enormously expensive wear and tear on roads, highways and bridges.
State declines to proceed with People's Pen prosecution
COEUR d’ALENE — After investigating allegations that a publication called the People’s Pen violated Idaho campaign finance laws, the Secretary of State’s Office has declined to proceed with prosecution at this time. The investigation was launched last spring after North Idaho resident Sandy Patano filed a...
STATE 5A, 4A GOLF: Coeur d'Alene boys third in playoff in 5A; Sandpoint girls third in 4A
Fifteen players walking down the fairway decided places 3-5 at the state 5A boys golf tournament Saturday at Teton Lakes Golf Course in Rexburg. Coeur d'Alene won a three-team playoff with Boise and Highland, beating defending champion Boise on the third hole for third. “It was crazy,” Coeur d'Alene boys...
Absentee voting on the rise
Requests for absentee ballots are climbing since the pandemic, indicating voters prefer alternatives to lining up in person on election day. “I just vote because it’s your responsibility,” said Nathan Sheets, a military veteran and real estate agent in Coeur d’Alene. When he was in the military,...
Get to know the 'Lioness of Idaho'
The League of Women Voters of Kootenai County will present a reading by Mike Bullard from his 2013 book “Lioness of Idaho: Louise Shadduck and the Power of Polite.”. The reading will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library, 702 Front Ave.
NIC: Time for people ‘not in the know’ to fix things
This is in response to Christa Hazel’s piece on NIC and its problems. As a 20-plus year, over-taxed, resident spectator to this ongoing flap, I would like to share my thoughts. Christa immediately starts out chastising and belittling Brent Regan and his lack of education as if a college degree automatically gives one great insight and common sense.
OUR GEM: Meet the Bay Watchers
Recently, the Community Water Resource Center at the University of Idaho in Coeur d’Alene, wrapped up its third year of citizen science data collection on Lake Coeur d’Alene with the Bay Watchers. The Bay Watchers are a dynamic group of volunteers that meet with CWRC outreach employees once a month to monitor water quality parameters in their local area or bay on the lake. The program now samples 12 sites on the lake for different water quality parameters.
inlander.com
I Saw You
NORTHERN QUEST CASINO 3-CARD: Matt, I saw you at Northern Quest Casino on Aug. 14. I'm the blonde gal who was there with my friend (who is a dealer @ a different Casino). We sat next to each other @ the 3-Card Poker table. NOT, I DIDN'T SEE YOU, MR....
Sheriff’s Office aims for helicopter unit
COEUR d’ALENE — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office plans to ask commissioners to approve a two-year, donation-funded pilot program for a helicopter unit. If it takes off, the Kootenai County Regional Air Support Unit would be the first of its kind in Idaho. Sheriff Bob Norris pitched...
PREP SOCCER: Viking, Timberwolf teams to play for regional titles
COEUR d’ALENE — Senior Elise Frazier scored off a corner kick in the third minute, and the second-seeded Coeur d'Alene Vikings held off the third-seeded Lewiston Bengals 1-0 in the opening round of the 5A Region 1 tournament at Coeur d’Alene High on Saturday. “The ball came...
Northwest Notes Oct. 8, 2022
COEUR d’ALENE — For the first time since COVID-19 struck in 2020, North Idaho College is resuming its monthly booster club luncheons. The first is scheduled for Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Capone’s Pub at the Ponderosa Springs Golf Course, 1291 N. Galena Drive in Coeur d’Alene.
Bucket list boys
When Eric Stowell tested positive for COVID-19, his big brother, Vernon Stowell, assured Eric he wouldn't be left behind for a motorcycle excursion they had planned. "Vernon was worried," Tiffinay Walker, founder and CEO of One More Time Northwest told The Press via phone call Thursday. "He said, 'I'm not going without my brother.'"
STATE 5A, 4A GOLF: Familiar, but far from home
It’s going to seem familiar to the kids from Coeur d’Alene High, albeit 471 miles away. Today, when the Viking boys tee off at the state 5A golf tournament at Teton Lakes Golf Course in Rexburg, they’ll play the back nine first, complete with plenty of water.
CRIME: It’s come to Cd’A
This past weekend we had family members come to Coeur d’Alene from Spokane Valley to have dinner at the Texas Roadhouse. While they were inside enjoying their dinner, someone drilled several holes in their gas tank, trying to steal the gas. The amount of gas the thieves got was minimal, but it ruined the gas tank as well as the car. They had to buy a new car. It looks like the criminals have made their way to our beautiful Coeur d’Alene. Be watchful.
Spokane Valley principal loses bet to students, spends day on the roof
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The principal of Spokane Valley’s Summit School made a deal with his students and their families: raise money for school projects and he’ll spend the day on the roof. On Tuesday, Mr. Clemons held up his end of the deal. “We have a lot of things we do here that take us out of the building,...
Safely winterize irrigation systems
City of Coeur d’Alene water customers will soon start preparing their lawn and garden irrigation systems for the coming cold weather. In this area, the most common practice is to use compressed air to blow out the leftover water in the irrigation piping. “When performed correctly, this can be...
Coeur d'Alene wards off Lake City in turnover-filled, defensive struggle
COEUR d’ALENE — In a game which featured eight turnovers, a safety and zero offensive touchdowns, the Coeur d’Alene Vikings — thanks to Junus McGraw — managed to emerge with a 14-2 victory over the visiting Lake City Timberwolves in the 5A Inland Empire League football opener for both teams Saturday afternoon at Viking Field.
