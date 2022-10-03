Read full article on original website
Related
cameron.edu
Cameron University Business Research Center to host “Meet the Candidates: Election 2022” in two sessions
Cameron University’s Bill W. Burgess Jr. Business Research Center (BBRC) will host “Meet the Candidates: Election 2022,” two public forums featuring candidates for various statewide and area offices. The forums will take place on Wednesday, October 12, and Tuesday, October 18, and are open to the public at no cost. Refreshments will be served.
Comments / 0