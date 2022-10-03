It's a big game for the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. So far, in fact, it's the second-biggest game on the schedule after Week 5's win at No. 20 Arkansas. The Crimson Tide play host to Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M this weekend. The Aggies aren't the juggernaut they started the season out as — they were ranked No. 6 to start the year — but they're still a capable team that will give Alabama a challenge. Case in point, the Aggies beat No. 13 Miami and No. 10 Arkansas in back-to-back games before handling Mississippi State on the road this past weekend.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO