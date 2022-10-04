ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Nicolle Wallace Slams Wall Street Journal’s Condemnation Of Trump

By Lee Moran
 5 days ago
The conservative Wall Street Journal’s condemnation of Donald Trump over his latest violent rhetoric rang somewhat hollow for MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

On Monday’s broadcast of “Deadline: White House,” Wallace welcomed the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper’s denunciation of Trump’s suggestion on his Truth Social platform that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has a “DEATH WISH” for supporting “Democrat sponsored Bills.”

But the Journal was “seven years too late to the parade,” Wallace said, pointing out its past support of Trump. The Journal has repeatedly flip-flopped on Trump and last year even published a letter to the editor from him containing unchecked conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

The Journal did “more laundering and legitimizing of Donald Trump’s presidency than perhaps any other outlet,” said Wallace, who was the White House communications director for former President George W. Bush.

“They’re as culpable as any news organization in this country for his presidency and his ongoing viability as a political figure,” she added.

In its editorial, the publication’s board warned of real-life consequences to Trump’s words.

It wrote:

Mr. Trump’s apologists claim he merely meant Mr. McConnell has a political death wish, but that isn’t what he wrote. It’s all too easy to imagine some fanatic taking Mr. Trump seriously and literally, and attempting to kill Mr. McConnell. Many supporters took Mr. Trump’s rhetoric about former Vice President Mike Pence all too seriously on Jan. 6.

Comments / 210

skyman666
5d ago

Reading through the comments it becomes obvious that republicans and conservatives really don’t like much of anything. You can’t agree or disagree with them !

Reply(23)
53
Candid Talk
4d ago

If any citizen tells someone that he has a “death wish” on that person, the FBI would arrest him and throw him in prison. This is a death threat from Donald Trump. I would not be surprised if one of Donald Trump’s vulnerable and brainwashed supporters carry out his request just like the situation on January 6.

Reply(5)
28
vincent80
2d ago

you watch if they win the house by couple seats it will be a disaster. the twenty or so far right will bring the house to a stop and not get anything done.

Reply(1)
13
