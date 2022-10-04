Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Miami-Dade. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 217 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami, Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall, Pinecrest, Sweetwater, West Miami, Sunset, Olympia Heights, Glenvar Heights, Westchester, University Of Miami, University Park, Coral Terrace, West Kendall, Kendale Lakes, The Crossings, Fountainbleau, Richmond Heights and Palmetto Bay. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Naguabo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 09:18:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 13:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Naguabo FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AST TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Along Rio Blanco basin in Naguabo. * WHEN...Until noon AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 813 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Local emergency managers reported road PR-31 impassable due to flooding waters from Rio Blanco, at Sector Pitina near km 7.5 and Sector Conga near km 6.4. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Rota by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 02:29:00 Expires: 2022-10-12 06:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. If living near streams and rivers, prepare to move items away from stream and river banks. Make sure storm drains nearby are not clogged, especially in low-lying areas. Target Area: Rota FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Guam and Rota. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Flash flooding may occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with a monsoon disturbance expected to develop within the eastern sector of the monsoon trough over western coastal waters of the Marianas. Model guidance continues to trend higher in rainfall totals starting tonight, with amounts between 3 and 5 inches with locally heavier amounts in excess of 4 to 6 inches possible through late Tuesday night. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Canovanas, Carolina by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 05:09:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 08:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Canovanas; Carolina FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Canovanas, Carolina and Loiza. * WHEN...Until 700 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 634 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Juan, Canovanas, Carolina, Santa Barbara, Campo Rico, San Isidro, Lomas and Benitez. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Frost Advisory issued for Cheyenne by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 08:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will rise quickly out of the 30s this morning on their way to highs in the 70s this afternoon.
Frost Advisory issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost tonight combined with the freeze last night will end the growing season for some.
Special Weather Statement issued for Alaska Peninsula, Eastern Aleutians by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 09:40:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-09 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alaska Peninsula; Eastern Aleutians STRONG WINDS EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY FOR THE EASTERN ALEUTIANS AND ALASKA PENINSULA Gusty west-northwesterly winds are expected along the Eastern Aleutians and Alaska Peninsula as a low moves through the Southern Bering Sea. The strongest gusts are expected near Cold Bay around 9 AM Monday morning, with gusts briefly reaching up to 60 mph. Winds should diminish by Monday night as the low quickly departs to the east.
Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 04:57:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-09 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph occuring. * WHERE...South of Delta Junction. * WHEN...Until 7 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will be south of Delta Junction. In Delta Junction southeast winds will gust to 45 mph.
Frost Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett; Washington FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, central, northern and northwest Virginia, and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 08:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will rise quickly out of the 30s this morning on their way to highs in the 70s this afternoon.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Fajardo, Luquillo, Rio Grande by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:28:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fajardo; Luquillo; Rio Grande The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Fajardo County in Puerto Rico Luquillo County in Puerto Rico Rio Grande County in Puerto Rico * Until 900 AM AST. * At 628 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Streamflows across the warned area are high, and river flooding is a threat. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Frost Advisory issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and central, northeast, northern, southeast, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 04:57:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-09 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North of Black Rapids. * WHEN...Until 7 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost Advisory issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Monroe, Noble by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Monroe; Noble FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Hunterdon, Sussex, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hunterdon; Sussex; Warren FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING It is after sunrise, and temperatures continue to warm into the upper 30s. Therefore, the Frost Advisory will expire at 8 am.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 06:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...ALong the Alaska Highway. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 10:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .Lingering high water from Hurricane Ian in late September will keep levels along the Saint Johns river high as rainfall moves downstream through the basin. The forecast point at Deland remains in Record Flood stage and will continue to rise with a forecast crest near 6.5 feet early Tuesday and remain near that crest into the late week. Interests along the river should expect major flood impacts to continue. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Major flooding is forecast to continue this week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 6.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Sunday was 6.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 6.5 feet early Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Deland 4.0 6.3 Sun 9 am 6.4 6.5 6.5 6.5 6.5
Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Tucker by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 08:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Tucker FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have risen above freezing in the warning area, thus the Freeze Warning will be allowed to expire.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Finney, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Meade, Morton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Finney; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Kansas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Frost Advisory issued for Dent, Phelps, Shannon, Texas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 07:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dent; Phelps; Shannon; Texas FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING Frost Advisory will be allowed to expire this morning.
