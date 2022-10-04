My relationship with Chris for more than 20 years was endearing. Every concert Chris gave, I tried to be there. He would hand out his flyers and give you a hug, handshake, or dance. I especially loved the hug, kiss on the cheek, and always a dance. Chris always made one feel special, like a family member. I know he danced with a lot of ladies, but he made every one feel like they were the only one.

