Design for living
Occasionally, I receive correspondence from a reader that is so fascinating and useful that I want to share it with a wider audience. I am grateful to John Jay Pelletier, who sent me his book, "If You're Happy and You Know It, Keep It Up. If You're Not Happy, Whose Fault Is It?"
Today's Ghastly Groaner
I was going to make alligator for dinner, but I realized I only have a croc pot. Send your groaners to Devin Weeks, dweeks@cdapress.com. Keep ’em clean, and don’t be mean!
GUGGEMOS: Music hasn’t died; legacy lives on
My relationship with Chris for more than 20 years was endearing. Every concert Chris gave, I tried to be there. He would hand out his flyers and give you a hug, handshake, or dance. I especially loved the hug, kiss on the cheek, and always a dance. Chris always made one feel special, like a family member. I know he danced with a lot of ladies, but he made every one feel like they were the only one.
School spirit sprint
Music blasting from the loudspeakers. The airhorn sounds at the starting line and throngs of elementary school kids are off and running. About 800 students in second through fifth grades tore off across the arena dirt at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds during the 32nd annual District 271 Cross Country Race on Thursday evening. They raced a one-mile loop for medals, ribbons and bragging rights, all while showcasing their school spirit and making memories with friends and classmates.
