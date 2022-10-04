ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 5 Pickups: Replacements for Javonte Williams & Cordarrelle Patterson

By Matt Harmon,Andy Behrens, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.

02:50 NEWS / Javonte Williams out for season (knee injury)

13:05 NEWS / Jonathan Taylor might play on TNF vs. Broncos

14:50 NEWS / Cordarrelle Patterson placed on Injured-Reserve

18:25 NEWS / Treylon Burks has turf toe injury

20:33 NEWS / Tua Tagovailoa out vs. NYJ (concussion)

21:35 NEWS / Sam Darnold is “not close” to returning to Panthers

25:00 Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31

33:35 Waiver Wire Pickups - RB

40:00 Fantasy advice is situational

42:45 Waiver Wire Pickups - WR

52:41 Waiver Wire Pickups - QB & TE

57:50 Getting in early

59:50 Drops

62:50 Hold on loosely

66:35 Treviso Babes League update

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 5 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 5 lineups!. New York Giants @ Green Bay Packers (London) Sit: All Giants but Saquon Barkley. Start: Romeo Doubs. The Giants are dealing with a ton of...
To this point, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have looked well short of their Super Bowl expectations

Your browser does not support iframes. The current iteration of the Green Bay Packers is not to be feared. The Packers entered the season as Super Bowl contenders with what appeared to be a strong defensive roster and an offense still led by Aaron Rodgers. Instead, they just look like a competitive team instead of one that has a chance to take home the Lombardi Trophy.
Steelers confirm T.J. Watt had knee surgery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers' top pass-rushing threat T.J. Watt had arthroscopic knee surgery, which is expected to further delay his return while being sidelined by a pectoral injury, the team confirmed on Sunday. The team provided no further details except to confirm the...
Packers safety Amos active for London clash with Giants

LONDON — (AP) — Packers safety Adrian Amos is active for Green Bay's game against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Amos had been in the concussion protocol and was limited in practice this week. He is now set to join a defensive backfield with cornerback Jaire Alexander, who is back from a groin injury.
Lions CB Saivion Smith leaves field in ambulance, evaluated for neck injury

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith was taken off the field in New England in an ambulance and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury. The scene was frightening, with the ambulance coming on the field to take off Smith, who was put on a backboard. A man, who the Fox broadcast said was Smith's father (via John Niyo of the Detroit News), came out of the stands and got in the ambulance as it left the field.
