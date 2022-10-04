GAINSystems Named a Notable Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Spare/Service Parts Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions’

Read full article on original website
Databricks and Signal Sciences Executives Join Propelo’s Board as Company Sees Massive Growth and Acceleration in Enterprise Market Segment
Propelo Inc. announced that Naveen Zutshi, CIO of Databricks, and Andrew Peterson, CEO, and Co-Founder of Signal Sciences, have joined its Board of Directors. The new board members bring deep executive and operational experience in the enterprise market segment to Propelo. Naveen Zutshi is the CIO of Databricks. Over 7000...
AppSec Phoenix Welcomes Mike Takla, Cybersecurity leader in sales, to its business advisory board
Mikes’ leadership and year of field experience in cybersecurity strengthen the leadership and provide a sounding board for the sales strategy. AppSec Phoenix, the next-gen leader in Vulnerability and Posture Management for Cloud and Application security, has announced the addition of Mike Takla to its board. Mike joins the firm as an advisor adding to the board years of leadership and experience.
Finnish Limestone Producer Nordkalk Selects IFS Cloud for Operational Optimization
IFS solution will give major European limestone producer new centralized visibility of operations, enabling greater efficiency, agility, and transformation of manufacturing processes. IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, announced that Nordkalk Oy Ab, the leading producer of limestone and limestone-based solutions headquartered in Finland, has purchased IFS Cloud™ to...
Optimal Dynamics Announces Charles Virden as Global Head of Revenue
Optimal Dynamics, the pioneer in automated decision intelligence for freight management, has hired industry veteran, Charles Virden, as Global Head of Revenue. Virden brings nearly three decades of experience in enterprise software sales, most recently serving as Vice President of Sales for Interos, Inc. In this role, Virden will guide...
Point B Expands ESG Offerings with Sustainable Business Consulting Acquisition
A global consulting firm solving the world’s biggest challenges, announced its acquisition of Sustainable Business Consulting (SBC), a firm dedicated to providing ESG-focused solutions. This acquisition expands Point B’s robust ESG offerings, particularly in the areas of climate action, supply chain risk, ESG reporting, regulatory compliance and integrated strategy.
OneStream Closes Third Quarter with Expanded Customer Base and Continued 2022 Momentum
CPM software provider reports over 50% increase in year-over-year Annual Recurring Revenue. OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced that its Annual Recurring Revenue increased over 50% year-over-year for the third quarter ending September 30. The company added over 60...
Deltek Recognized by J.D. Power for Providing an “Outstanding Customer Service Experience”
This is the fourth year Deltek has earned the Certified Technology Service and Support distinction. Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced they were named a recipient of the prestigious J. D. Power “Certified Customer Service Program” for providing an outstanding customer service experience. The J.D. Power recognition is based on exceeding the J.D. Power customer satisfaction global software benchmark and the successful completion of an operational audit across its support footprint.
Getvisibility Ramps up Global Expansion as It Opens New San Francisco Office
The new facility adds to the company’s presence in Ireland and the UK. – US operations will be led by recently appointed Chief Operating Officer, Jacinta Tobin. – Getvisibility is also planning to further expand its team in the US and EMEA. – This expansion will drive international business...
Reveal Group Wins UiPath Innovation Partner of the Year Award
UiPath global partner Reveal Group recognized at UiPath Forward 5 for innovation with RoboSuite for UiPath. Reveal Group announced it has been named Innovation Partner of the Year for the Americas at the UiPath 2022 Partner Awards. UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, made the announcement during the UiPath Forward 5 event in Las Vegas, the largest global gathering of automation practitioners. Reveal Group was recognized for developing and taking to market new products and solutions built around the UiPath Business Automation Platform, namely its RoboSuite® for UiPath.
Commerce Layer Partners With Rapha to Make Any Moment Shoppable
World-renowned cycling apparel brand to future-proof its ecommerce with composable commerce. Commerce Layer, the ecommerce software provider that empowers brands and retailers to sell anything through any digital channel globally, announced a partnership with Rapha, the world’s leader in cycling apparel, to build new and exciting digital shopping experiences across its global business.
Mastercard SpendingPulse: Housing-Related Sectors Soften, Experiential Spending Drives Growth
According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, U.S. retail sales excluding automotive increased +11% year-over-year in September. E-commerce sales continue to grow, up +10.7% YOY, highlighting the ongoing demand for the convenience of digital commerce. Mastercard SpendingPulse measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment and it is not adjusted for inflation.
Holiday eBook Released for eCommerce Companies by Freestyle Software
Freestyle Software, the industry leading provider of order, inventory and operations management solutions for the SMB eCommerce market, has released an updated version of “Freestyle’s Ultimate Holiday Order & Inventory Management Ebook”, a comprehensive holiday guide for eCommerce brands. The holiday season is a critical time of...
Capgemini to Strengthen Its Data and Analytics Capabilities in Germany With the Acquisition of Braincourt GmbH
Capgemini to strengthen its data and analytics capabilities in Germany. Capgemini announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire Braincourt, a specialist in business intelligence and data science services. The acquisition will enhance Capgemini’s in demand data and analytics capabilities in Germany and Northern Europe. The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming days.
Standard AI Brings Powerful E-Commerce-Level Insights to Brick-and-Mortar Retail Stores
The next evolution of the Standard AI autonomous retail platform, the new Vision OS^, is the first platform to both automate checkout and offer unprecedented insights into shopper behavior and retail operations—all from one place. Retail operations as we know them are about to be forever changed. Standard AI,...
Platform9 Earns Six Awards Including High Performer in G2 Fall Report
Best support, fastest implementation, and easiest to use are among the top awards earned by the company, reflecting its commitment to highest customer satisfaction and ease of use. Platform9, the leader in helping enterprises with a better way to go cloud native, announced that it has received six trust badges...
Building a Data-Driven B2B Sales Strategy
Data plays a critical role everywhere, and in marketing and sales, its importance cannot be undermined. Gone are the days when marketing and sales strategies were based on pure instinct and education. Today, data and analytics have the baton in hand. With big data and analytics, marketers and sales teams can analyze their customers, and based on the insights, they create powerful marketing and sales strategies for successful growth. In recent years, data and analytics have made a massive stride and some organizations are yet to catch up.
Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg Presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference October 12, 2022
Nextech AR Solutions Corp, a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies, wayfinding technologies and 3D model services is pleased to announce that CEO Evan Gappelberg will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 12, 2022, discussing the Company’s involvement in 3D modelling for eCommerce and ARway, the augmented reality wayfinding platform for the real-world metaverse. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in the Investors’ section of the Nextech AR website.
Xactly Appoints Industry Veteran Michel van den Berg to Drive Continued Expansion in EMEA
Xactly, the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, announced the hiring of Michel van den Berg to VP of Sales, EMEA. His understanding of the pain and challenges that sales organisations face, combined with his passion to deliver value to customers with mission critical technology, is an ideal complement to Xactly’s leadership team.
CI&T Wins 2022 Acquia Engage Award for its Work with UNICEF
Awards recognize exceptional digital experiences developed in a time of continuous change. CI&T, a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, announced it was selected as the winner of the 2022 Acquia Engage Award for “Building a Better a Tomorrow” for their work with UNICEF. The Award honors organizations that bring together marketers and technologists to imagine, build, and deliver the most ambitious digital experiences using the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP).
Zetrix and MIMOS to Jointly Create the National Public Blockchain Infrastructure for Malaysia
Zetrix, the layer-1 blockchain structure based in Malaysia, signed on October 6, 2022, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with MIMOS Technology Solutions Sdn Bhd (MTSSB) to develop and operate the Malaysia Blockchain Infrastructure (MBI). MBI will act as Malaysia’s national blockchain infrastructure for all levels of government and commercial sectors.
