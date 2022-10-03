Read full article on original website
Florida gas tax holiday - Do stations have to pass along the savings?
Far more predictable than the winds and flooding rains from Hurricane Ian-the scam artists who have descended on Central Florida in the wake of the storm. We'll give you the latest on. the schemes to watch out for and ask our listeners whether they've been targeted. We've already had a...
Iowa Named 4th-Worst State For Natural Disasters
(Undated) -- Iowa is one of the worst states in the country for natural disasters. WalletHub says Iowa ranks 4th for natural disasters based on two key factors, number of disasters that've caused at least $1-billion in damage since 1980 and loss amounts per capita. Iowa ranks 5th overall in the second category. WalletHub says the state most impacted by natural disasters is Mississippi and the least impacted state is Maine. A full list of states is available here.
State Fire Marshal warns Nebraskans about possible scam
(Undated) -- The State Fire Marshal is warning Nebraskans about a scam they have been made aware of. The State Fire Marshal Agency says the scam involves contacting facilities under the pretense of Safety Inspections. The Agency says the scammers contacted a facility to schedule a State Fire Marshal Safety inspection but wanted the customer to pay by bit coin prior to the inspection. State Fire Marshal Deputies might contact a facility prior to an inspection to ensure access to the facility, but an inspection fee payment will never be required prior to an inspection. The Agency says additionally, payment would never be required by bit coin.
Thieving 'Porch Ninja' On The Loose In Arizona
We have all heard of porch pirates stealing packages and other items from people's doorsteps. But now a "porch ninja" is on the loose in Arizona. 12 News reported that Buckeye police are searching for someone who was captured on security cameras wearing a mask and dressed in dark clothing while stealing people's packages from their doorstep.
Beloved Colorado Mountain Lodge Closes After 57 Years
A Colorado mountain lodge that's been around for decades permanently closed its doors on Sunday, October 2, according to KUSA. Reporters learned that Denver Mountain Parks didn't renew the lease for Echo Lake Lodge, which has been serving locals and tourists for 57 years. "Look at this building, look at...
Biden Visits Poughkeepsie to Highlight IBM Investment
President Biden will be in New York and New Jersey on Thursday. Governor Kathy Hochul will join the President in Poughkeepsie to highlight a big investment being made by IBM. The company says it will make a $20 billion investment in the Hudson Valley region over the next decade. It will involve semiconductors, computers and artificial intelligence. IBM says Biden's visit highlights the CHIPS and Science Act's opportunity to advance American innovation. President Biden is also making fundraiser appearances in New York City and in Red Bank in New Jersey.
One Person Dead, One Arrested, A Third At Large After Burglary And Chase
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. - One suspect is dead, another under arrest after burglaries and a chase around the county. Deputies say they were investigating a burglary report on Majors Drive in the Town of Onondaga a little before midnight when two cars sped off. One ended up crashing into...
Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening 1st Arizona Locaion
Another Nashville hot chicken restaurant is making its way to Arizona. AZ Central reported that Angry Chickz, a California-based chain, will open its first location in Arizona on Friday, October 7th at 11 a.m. The restaurant will be located in Glendale at the corner of Bell Road and 51st Avenue.
Texas Police Helicopter Video Captures Shootout on Highway
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County. The video shows the moments after authorities said 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo took off after giving troopers a fake name during a Feb. 18 traffic stop. The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10. The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The wounded trooper was taken to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter and survived the shootout.
Biden makes a bad joke in Puerto Rico
We'll talk about the tragic death of young Polk County Sheriff's Deputy Blane Lane, accidentally shot and killed by a fellow deputy while they and two other deputies were serving a warrant on a woman with a long criminal history who was wanted on a felony drug charge. According to Sheriff Grady Judd, the woman threatened the deputies with a pistol, later found to be a BB gun that looked like a deadly weapon. The deputies shot and wounded the woman, and one of their stray bullets killed officer Lane. The Sheriff says she's going to be charged with second degree murder even though she didn't actually kill anyone. We'll discuss whether or not she'll be convicted of murder, and what will become of the deputy who accidentally killed his partner.
Do you trust election results in Iowa?
Yesterday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, came into the studio to talk about voting machine testing that took place in Polk County (you can click to hear that interview below). He, along with Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald, were present as some 200 machines were put through their paces.
The top five finalists for Iowa's Best Tenderloin 2022 have been released
For two decades, Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest has been drawing attention from connoisseurs near and far. After all, the coveted title is highly sought after in what many consider the heart of tenderloin country. Our friends at the The Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) have released the...
Family Fight Leads To Dad Being Stabbed And Daughter Arrested
Salina, N.Y. - A 30-year-old Lyncourt woman is under arrest, accused of stabbing her father during a domestic dispute last night at a home on Marsden Road in Salina. Investigators say that Paris Gardner was drunk and arguing with her father and brother. Police say that she shattered a television...
