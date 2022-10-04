After deflating loss to UO, Cougars answered the call

Washington State Cougars tight end Billy Riviere III (42) celebrates his touchdown in a Pac-12 conference game at Gesa Field in Pullman on Saturday. August Frank/Daily News

When a team loses the way Washington State did to No. 12 Oregon two weeks ago, there’s going to be some grumblings.

That’s what sports fans and columnists do best after all — grumble.

So it’s only fair to also give a team praise when it does a 180 and fixes its woes. The Cougars (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) did just that in a 28-9 homecoming victory against Cal (3-2, 1-1) that replaced its previous second-half meltdown with arguably its most explosive second-half performance of the season.