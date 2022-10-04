NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Coeur d'Alene Design Review Commission invites you to the public hearing to be held October 27, 2022 at 12:00 p.m., at City Hall 710 E. Mullan Avenue, Conference Room #6 to hear oral comments and written comments on the following item: ITEM: DR-3-22 Request: 512 N. 1st, LLC is proposing to build a proposed 34-unit condominium building along with a structured parking garage and two 5-unit townhome structures. The condominium building will be flanked by townhouses on each side that will front 1st and 2nd Streets. The site is located on a 33,000 SF parcel along Garden Avenue between 1st Street and 2nd Street with an alley along the south property line. The subject property is in the Downtown Overlay North District (DO-N) with the Downtown Core (DC) zoning district as the underlying zoning. The project must adhere to the DO- N Design Guidelines and Standards. Location: The subject property is legally described as Lots 1, 2,3,4,5, and 6, Block 15, Town of Coeur d'Alene and Kings Addition thereto, Kootenai County, Idaho, according to the corrected plat recorded in Book "C" of Deeds, Page 144. EXCEPT that certain 30-foot strip conveyed to Spokane Falls and Idaho Railroad Co., by deed recorded in Book "C" of Deeds, page 442, records of Kootenai County, Idaho. ITEM: DR-4-22 Request Magnuson Properties Partnership is proposing to build a 12-unit three story apartment complex. Also included are two-duplex two-story structures. A total of 16 units are proposed and will be located in the C-17 zoning district. Location: The subject property is legally described as Lots 1, 2, 7 and 8, Block 2, O'Brien's First Addition to the Town of Coeur d'Alene, according to the plat thereof recorded in Book A of Plats at Page 99, records of Kootenai County, Idaho. ZOOM LOG IN OPTION BELOW: Join by Computer https://cdaid-org.zoom.us/j/91486560547?pwd=OGJTblBBLzRKQjZQRzZ1dzFyZVpEQT09 Join by Phone (Toll Free): 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 Meeting ID: 91486560547 Passcode: 309950 Please send emails to shana@cdaid.org by 5:00pm the day prior to the hearing. The public can also sign up online to speak on a public hearing item at https://www.cdaid.org/signinpublic/ Clerk(s) of the Commission Tami Stroud Legal#9593 AD#565158 October 8, 2022.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO