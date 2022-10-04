Read full article on original website
Northwest Notes Oct. 8, 2022
COEUR d’ALENE — For the first time since COVID-19 struck in 2020, North Idaho College is resuming its monthly booster club luncheons. The first is scheduled for Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Capone’s Pub at the Ponderosa Springs Golf Course, 1291 N. Galena Drive in Coeur d’Alene.
Come get a taste
More than a wine retail store, Terroir Fine Wine has opened in Suite 6 at 4025 Government Way. Sommelier (credential wine stewart) owner Trevor Treller offers wine classes (tastings with educational instruction), a monthly wine club and an on-premise wine license for guests to enjoy wine in a leather seating area.
Cd'A CHAMBER: North Idaho College needs your support this November
Since 1933, North Idaho College has played a central role in driving the health of our region’s economy. In addition to educating our future workforce (87% of NIC students are Idaho residents), NIC fuels the overall success of our community by providing thousands of jobs and millions in local revenue. They’ve also given $1,700,000 in NIC Foundation scholarships and student aid to students.
You can bank on it
COEUR d’ALENE - As a small business loan specialist with Mountain West Bank, Krystal Vigoa often pours over paperwork. Wednesday morning, she was pouring concrete as a volunteer with the bank’s 13th annual Day of Caring campaign. “We love to be able to help small businesses,” Vigoa said...
MY TURN: An open letter to the community
I’m proud to have served North Idaho College these last six months as I believe it was my civic duty to work on issues affecting our community college. It also included challenges that I believe were unnecessarily detrimental. It is important to set the record straight regarding the slanderous disinformation swirling around North Idaho College.
Meet the Candidates now live
Running for office is a step that few are willing to take and at times can be a difficult journey. For the Nov. 8 election, we invited all six candidates seeking election to the North Idaho College board of trustees to join us for an opportunity to reach their constituents virtually and without political bias.
NIC ELECTION: Imperative to elect Broschet, Corkill and Zimmerman
As a resident of Coeur d’Alene for more than 44 years, I am appalled at what has transpired recently at North Idaho College. This college has been a jewel in this community, recognized for offering excellent educational opportunities in both workforce training and academic fields. This changed when Banducci became president of the Board of Trustees. Banducci, McKenzie and Barnes (since removed) took a series of deliberate and outrageous actions that ultimately cost the college a lawsuit payment of $500,000, loss of NIC’s liability insurance, and the threatened loss of accreditation due entirely to poor governance.
NIC FORUM: All six should have been there
I attended the NIC candidates forum where three of the applicants wanting a job as an elected official, specifically a board member of North Idaho College, failed to show up for the interview. Bad form. As an elected official myself, and a former county clerk and school board trustee, I...
School and Senior Meals
• For individual school menus visit http://cdaschoolsnutrition.com/. • For individual school menus visit https://www.pfsd.com/17/Home. • For individual school menus visit http://lakeland272.nutrislice.com/. SENIOR MENUS. Lake City Center. • Inside dining opens at noon. Reservations are required by 11 a.m. (No lunch on Tuesdays until further notice.) Information: 208-667-4628. Monday — Taco...
‘The Small Biz Shoppe’ helps you shop local
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Small Biz Shoppe is now open at River Park Square! The store has always been a one-stop shop to support small, local businesses in Spokane and now its re-opened at a new location. Dozens of business vendors occupy the store with locally-made and even handmade treasures and goods. Owner Jordan Mitch was an event coordinator before...
Legals for October, 8 2022
Spokane housing market cooling off, not bursting anytime soon
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s once red-hot housing market has begun to cool off. Rising interest rates have kept prospective home buyers at bay, slowing the sale of homes in one of the most overvalued housing markets in the nation. Interest rates have doubled in the past year, now at 6.99 percent in the state of Washington. It’s caused many to...
New pastor on the block
The new pastor at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Coeur d'Alene gave his first Sunday sermon Sept. 18. “We have just always felt a draw to communities that are vibrant, active and exciting, and Coeur d’Alene is certainly one of those," McLane Stone said, seated in his office on a sunny Wednesday afternoon.
Bucket list boys
When Eric Stowell tested positive for COVID-19, his big brother, Vernon Stowell, assured Eric he wouldn't be left behind for a motorcycle excursion they had planned. "Vernon was worried," Tiffinay Walker, founder and CEO of One More Time Northwest told The Press via phone call Thursday. "He said, 'I'm not going without my brother.'"
Potlatch Hill cell tower permit approved
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners voted 2-1 Thursday to approve a proposed cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road that received overwhelmingly negative feedback from the public. Commissioners Bill Brooks and Chris Fillios voted to approve a conditional-use permit for landowner Thomas Ingle, AT&T and SmartLink to build...
DEADY LETTER: Suggested language in response
Two recent LTEs demonstrated how community members can be part of the problem and not part of the solution in supporting and improving public education in Kootenai County. Their letters were filled with insults and accusations: jobs for life; sick CRT; troubled anti-American initiative; COVID manipulations; unaccountable; mal-education; dismal results; and, disgraceful education debacle. These diatribes against public education and the education employees were filled with half-truths, outright falsehoods, and just plain meanness.
Absentee voting on the rise
Requests for absentee ballots are climbing since the pandemic, indicating voters prefer alternatives to lining up in person on election day. “I just vote because it’s your responsibility,” said Nathan Sheets, a military veteran and real estate agent in Coeur d’Alene. When he was in the military,...
Richard I. “Dick” Turner, 82
Richard I. “Dick” Turner had a peaceful and gentle passage into heaven on Sept. 4, 2022, with his wife, Collette, and family members at his side. Dick was born on April 20, 1940, in Kelso, Wash. He was adopted by Irvin and Josephine Turner as an infant. He always felt he had the BEST parents he could ever have.
There's more than one way to clear a homeless encampment
If there's one thing the powerful entities fighting over the future of Camp Hope seem to agree on, it's that the camp can't last forever. The debate is about "when" — not "if" — the East Central homeless encampment will come down. If Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich...
I Saw You
NORTHERN QUEST CASINO 3-CARD: Matt, I saw you at Northern Quest Casino on Aug. 14. I'm the blonde gal who was there with my friend (who is a dealer @ a different Casino). We sat next to each other @ the 3-Card Poker table. NOT, I DIDN'T SEE YOU, MR....
