ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Vandals’ midterms show promise

By Trevan Pixley
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IxxWw_0iL6gDv600

After the Vandals trounced Northern Colorado 55-35 on Saturday at the Kibbie Dome, Idaho is in a position to be considered for a playoff spot.

But before Idaho can think about the postseason, it’ll deal with its biggest Football Championship Subdivision test to date in two weeks at Montana. It’ll use a bye week this week (so will the Grizzlies) to shore up any actual and perceived weaknesses.

With that in mind, let’s evaluate the players’ performances so far this season:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p2ai5_0iL6gDv600

Comments / 0

Related
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
1K+
Followers
148
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy