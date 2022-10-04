Read full article on original website
Northwest Notes Oct. 8, 2022
COEUR d’ALENE — For the first time since COVID-19 struck in 2020, North Idaho College is resuming its monthly booster club luncheons. The first is scheduled for Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Capone’s Pub at the Ponderosa Springs Golf Course, 1291 N. Galena Drive in Coeur d’Alene.
Cd'A CHAMBER: North Idaho College needs your support this November
Since 1933, North Idaho College has played a central role in driving the health of our region’s economy. In addition to educating our future workforce (87% of NIC students are Idaho residents), NIC fuels the overall success of our community by providing thousands of jobs and millions in local revenue. They’ve also given $1,700,000 in NIC Foundation scholarships and student aid to students.
DEADY LETTER: Suggested language in response
Two recent LTEs demonstrated how community members can be part of the problem and not part of the solution in supporting and improving public education in Kootenai County. Their letters were filled with insults and accusations: jobs for life; sick CRT; troubled anti-American initiative; COVID manipulations; unaccountable; mal-education; dismal results; and, disgraceful education debacle. These diatribes against public education and the education employees were filled with half-truths, outright falsehoods, and just plain meanness.
MY TURN: An open letter to the community
I’m proud to have served North Idaho College these last six months as I believe it was my civic duty to work on issues affecting our community college. It also included challenges that I believe were unnecessarily detrimental. It is important to set the record straight regarding the slanderous disinformation swirling around North Idaho College.
School and Senior Meals
• For individual school menus visit http://cdaschoolsnutrition.com/. • For individual school menus visit https://www.pfsd.com/17/Home. • For individual school menus visit http://lakeland272.nutrislice.com/. SENIOR MENUS. Lake City Center. • Inside dining opens at noon. Reservations are required by 11 a.m. (No lunch on Tuesdays until further notice.) Information: 208-667-4628. Monday — Taco...
School spirit sprint
Music blasting from the loudspeakers. The airhorn sounds at the starting line and throngs of elementary school kids are off and running. About 800 students in second through fifth grades tore off across the arena dirt at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds during the 32nd annual District 271 Cross Country Race on Thursday evening. They raced a one-mile loop for medals, ribbons and bragging rights, all while showcasing their school spirit and making memories with friends and classmates.
NIC ELECTION: Imperative to elect Broschet, Corkill and Zimmerman
As a resident of Coeur d’Alene for more than 44 years, I am appalled at what has transpired recently at North Idaho College. This college has been a jewel in this community, recognized for offering excellent educational opportunities in both workforce training and academic fields. This changed when Banducci became president of the Board of Trustees. Banducci, McKenzie and Barnes (since removed) took a series of deliberate and outrageous actions that ultimately cost the college a lawsuit payment of $500,000, loss of NIC’s liability insurance, and the threatened loss of accreditation due entirely to poor governance.
Meet the Candidates now live
Running for office is a step that few are willing to take and at times can be a difficult journey. For the Nov. 8 election, we invited all six candidates seeking election to the North Idaho College board of trustees to join us for an opportunity to reach their constituents virtually and without political bias.
Bucket list boys
When Eric Stowell tested positive for COVID-19, his big brother, Vernon Stowell, assured Eric he wouldn't be left behind for a motorcycle excursion they had planned. "Vernon was worried," Tiffinay Walker, founder and CEO of One More Time Northwest told The Press via phone call Thursday. "He said, 'I'm not going without my brother.'"
Spokane community members gather at I-90 homeless encampment to see improvements
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 150 people living at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street have moved out and are no longer staying there. The Spokane Homeless Coalition invited community members into the encampment on Thursday morning to see how the new fencing is making the camp safer. The coalition also wanted to to speak with community members about how much progress is being made to get people into better housing options.
New pastor on the block
The new pastor at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Coeur d'Alene gave his first Sunday sermon Sept. 18. “We have just always felt a draw to communities that are vibrant, active and exciting, and Coeur d’Alene is certainly one of those," McLane Stone said, seated in his office on a sunny Wednesday afternoon.
Legals for October, 8 2022
NIC FORUM: All six should have been there
I attended the NIC candidates forum where three of the applicants wanting a job as an elected official, specifically a board member of North Idaho College, failed to show up for the interview. Bad form. As an elected official myself, and a former county clerk and school board trustee, I...
Absentee voting on the rise
Requests for absentee ballots are climbing since the pandemic, indicating voters prefer alternatives to lining up in person on election day. “I just vote because it’s your responsibility,” said Nathan Sheets, a military veteran and real estate agent in Coeur d’Alene. When he was in the military,...
Spokane Valley principal loses bet to students, spends day on the roof
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The principal of Spokane Valley’s Summit School made a deal with his students and their families: raise money for school projects and he’ll spend the day on the roof. On Tuesday, Mr. Clemons held up his end of the deal. “We have a lot of things we do here that take us out of the building,...
PREP ROUNDUP: Coeur d'Alene sweeps at Laclede invite
LACLEDE — Post Falls High senior Annastasia Peters won the girls race at the William Johnson Sandpoint Invitational at Riley Creek, finishing in 17 minutes, 22.16 seconds on Saturday morning. Coeur d’Alene Charter senior McKenna Kozeluh was second in 18:02.41, followed by Coeur d’Alene freshman Olivia May in third...
STATE 5A, 4A GOLF: Coeur d'Alene boys third in playoff in 5A; Sandpoint girls third in 4A
Fifteen players walking down the fairway decided places 3-5 at the state 5A boys golf tournament Saturday at Teton Lakes Golf Course in Rexburg. Coeur d'Alene won a three-team playoff with Boise and Highland, beating defending champion Boise on the third hole for third. “It was crazy,” Coeur d'Alene boys...
Sheriff’s Office aims for helicopter unit
COEUR d’ALENE — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office plans to ask commissioners to approve a two-year, donation-funded pilot program for a helicopter unit. If it takes off, the Kootenai County Regional Air Support Unit would be the first of its kind in Idaho. Sheriff Bob Norris pitched...
State declines to proceed with People's Pen prosecution
COEUR d’ALENE — After investigating allegations that a publication called the People’s Pen violated Idaho campaign finance laws, the Secretary of State’s Office has declined to proceed with prosecution at this time. The investigation was launched last spring after North Idaho resident Sandy Patano filed a...
NIC terminates Fort Ground Grill lease
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College is terminating its agreement to lease the Fort Ground Grill back to the seller the college agreed to purchase it from last summer. NIC Interim Vice President of Finance Sarah Garcia confirmed Monday that the college gave the seller a 60-day notice on Friday.
