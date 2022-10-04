LONDON (AP) — Aaron Rodgers had warned before the Packers' trip to London that the team's habit of only putting together one good offensive half per game wasn't sustainable. The New York Giants proved him right. Rodgers and his offense were shut out in the second half for the second time in three games and Green Bay's defense couldn't bail him out this time as the Giants (4-1) erased a...

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 26 MINUTES AGO