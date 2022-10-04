Tennessee football's slow climb up the SEC power rankings continues, with a definitive chance to climb again this Saturday. Meanwhile, Arkansas and Texas A&M are in a not-so-slow decline. Two from Mississippi in the top five? Believe it! As for the bookends, Georgia's Georgia, Vandy's Vandy, and the two will meet this Saturday to reaffirm that which needs no affirmation. To the rankings we go: ...

NFL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO