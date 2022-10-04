ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Charley Harper sculpture ready for Springfield Township debut

Springfield Township's first-ever sculpture is installed and ready to be formally dedicated Saturday. It celebrates the work of longtime township resident and modernist artist, Charley Harper. Titled "The Many Sides of Charley Harper," the sculpture was created by another local artist, Micah Landers, incorporating four of Harper's artworks selected by...
New BLINK parade route to end with a 'big shebang finale experience'

The BLINK parade has a new route again this year. The opening event of the light and art festival will proceed west on Fifth Street, from Broadway to Elm. The parade is being handled by ish. Executive and Artistic Director Marie Krulewitch-Browne says there should be about 3,000 participants in 80 different groups marching. “Certainly some crowd favorites, like incredible marching bands from local and regional schools," she says. "We are bringing back human-powered floats, and kinetic sculpture, and puppetry. We also have a big uptick in dance and performance groups this year, which we’re really excited about. A few groups have gotten really into it, inspired by light-up costumes.”
Ohio's minimum wage hike, plus more top stories

Ohio’s minimum wage is jumping to $10.10 in January of 2023. The 80-cent increase is the largest since voters approved a formula that adjusts the hourly wage based on inflation. Minimum wage has been a key issue for former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley on the campaign trail for Ohio...
Cincinnati, OH
Officials warn of contaminated fentanyl as overdoses rise locally

Sixteen people have died since last Saturday in Hamilton County from suspected overdoses. Nineteen people have been treated at local hospitals in the last two days. Hamilton County Public Health says the signs point to high levels of fentanyl in the local drug supply. The Addiction Response Coalition says recreational...
