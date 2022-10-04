The BLINK parade has a new route again this year. The opening event of the light and art festival will proceed west on Fifth Street, from Broadway to Elm. The parade is being handled by ish. Executive and Artistic Director Marie Krulewitch-Browne says there should be about 3,000 participants in 80 different groups marching. “Certainly some crowd favorites, like incredible marching bands from local and regional schools," she says. "We are bringing back human-powered floats, and kinetic sculpture, and puppetry. We also have a big uptick in dance and performance groups this year, which we’re really excited about. A few groups have gotten really into it, inspired by light-up costumes.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO