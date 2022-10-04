SUTTER COUNTY - A woman is accused of driving recklessly and speeding when she allegedly caused a crash that killed another driver in Sutter County. According to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, on September 17 around 4:24 p.m., Sutter County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash on Highway 99 and Ivy Street in Live Oak. There, they found a Jeep Cherokee and a Toyota Camry that had collided and were blocking the roadway. Each vehicle only had one occupant.

