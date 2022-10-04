ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

No suspects outstanding in Broadway stabbing

Two men were stabbed Saturday night (10/8), with one of the men succumbing to his injuries. According to the Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester, the circumstances are under investigation, but police do not believe there is a threat to the public.
Vacaville woman attacked on bike trail saved by inmate officer and crew

A scenic walk on a Vacaville bike trail became a life-and-death battle after, police say, an assailant stabbed a 33-year-old woman walking her dog. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) officer and cleanup crew witnessed the violence and stepped in, taking down the suspect, 18-year-old Damarco Ross Parker.
Woman booked into jail on vehicular manslaughter charges for Sutter County crash

SUTTER COUNTY - A woman is accused of driving recklessly and speeding when she allegedly caused a crash that killed another driver in Sutter County. According to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, on September 17 around 4:24 p.m., Sutter County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash on Highway 99 and Ivy Street in Live Oak. There, they found a Jeep Cherokee and a Toyota Camry that had collided and were blocking the roadway. Each vehicle only had one occupant.
Sacramento Zoo's armadillo "Josephine" found safe

On Thursday, the zoo announced that the six-banded armadillo went missing from the zoo's interpretive center. Staff immediately began searching the park, its perimeter, and nearby Land Park, they said in a statement Friday. Then on Friday, she turned up just 192 feet away from the interpretive center.
Fire breaks out at Rancho Cordova RV park

RANCHO CORDOVA - Firefighters responded to an RV fire in Rancho Cordova on Saturday night. The fire, which has since been extinguished, broke out at the RV park at 3501 Bradshaw Road, according to Sac Metro Fire. No injuries were reported. Firefighters are working with sheriff's deputies to determine the...
Market on 6th - Tracy

Town and Country Cafe in Tracy is opening a new business just a few blocks away, offering some of their most popular items on-the-go! Claudia Trotter joins Ashley and Julissa to show us around Market on 6th!
