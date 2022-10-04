Read full article on original website
No suspects outstanding in Broadway stabbing
Two men were stabbed Saturday night (10/8), with one of the men succumbing to his injuries. According to the Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester, the circumstances are under investigation, but police do not believe there is a threat to the public.
Carmichael residents desperate for solutions to homelessness, crime
There will be an increased police presence in the area, as well as more enforcement, Eric Jones says. People say the issue is a mental health crisis as well as a homeless one.
Vacaville woman attacked on bike trail saved by inmate officer and crew
A scenic walk on a Vacaville bike trail became a life-and-death battle after, police say, an assailant stabbed a 33-year-old woman walking her dog. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) officer and cleanup crew witnessed the violence and stepped in, taking down the suspect, 18-year-old Damarco Ross Parker.
Two men stabbed, one killed, along Broadway in Sacramento
The incident happened tucked away in an alley near the corner of 5th Street and Broadway. Homicide detectives are leading the description.
Expert says video of gait could ID person of interest in Stockton killings
Stockton police hope surveillance video showing a man walking could lead to the identification of a person of interest in the recent spate of related killings. (10-6-22)
Suspect dies in Stockton crash while being pursued by sheriff's deputies
A suspect has died in Stockton after crashing his vehicle into a parked car during a high-speed chase, deputies say. No one else was hurt.
Woman booked into jail on vehicular manslaughter charges for Sutter County crash
SUTTER COUNTY - A woman is accused of driving recklessly and speeding when she allegedly caused a crash that killed another driver in Sutter County. According to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, on September 17 around 4:24 p.m., Sutter County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash on Highway 99 and Ivy Street in Live Oak. There, they found a Jeep Cherokee and a Toyota Camry that had collided and were blocking the roadway. Each vehicle only had one occupant.
Sacramento Zoo's armadillo "Josephine" found safe
On Thursday, the zoo announced that the six-banded armadillo went missing from the zoo's interpretive center. Staff immediately began searching the park, its perimeter, and nearby Land Park, they said in a statement Friday. Then on Friday, she turned up just 192 feet away from the interpretive center.
Fire breaks out at Rancho Cordova RV park
RANCHO CORDOVA - Firefighters responded to an RV fire in Rancho Cordova on Saturday night. The fire, which has since been extinguished, broke out at the RV park at 3501 Bradshaw Road, according to Sac Metro Fire. No injuries were reported. Firefighters are working with sheriff's deputies to determine the...
Market on 6th - Tracy
Town and Country Cafe in Tracy is opening a new business just a few blocks away, offering some of their most popular items on-the-go! Claudia Trotter joins Ashley and Julissa to show us around Market on 6th!
