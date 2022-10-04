Read full article on original website
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Health Dept. sees uptick in COVID-19 vaccine administration
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White said that roughly 80 people have gotten vaccinated through the health department this week, an increase over any week in August or September. While he’s happy with the number, he’s hoping to see more people take advantage of getting the shot.
WVNews
West Virginia scientist leads letter asking for more testing before classifying fentanyl analogues as Schedule I drugs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A West Virginia chemist and professor led a letter signed by scientists from across the country asking President Joe Biden to reconsider a proposal to permanently classify fentanyl analogues as Schedule I controlled substances in the United States, and called instead for testing of the individuals substances to determine their pharmacological effects and true potential for harm.
WVNews
Maryland AG joins family's appeal in 'Serial' murder case
BALTIMORE (AP) — The office of Maryland's attorney general is supporting an appeal by a slain woman's family after a Baltimore judge overturned a man's murder conviction in a case chronicled by a groundbreaking podcast. Hae Min Lee's brother, Young Lee, has asked the Maryland Court of Special Appeals...
