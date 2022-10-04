Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
iPhone 14: Can India replace China as the world's factory?
Last week, Apple announced plans to make its latest phone model - iPhone 14 - in India, a significant milestone in the company's strategy to diversify manufacturing outside of China. Five percent of iPhone 14 production is expected to shift to the country this year, much sooner than analysts had...
Mukesh Ambani, the second-richest person in Asia, joins the list of ultra-rich people opening a family office in Singapore
Lured by low taxes, many ultra-rich people have established offices in Singapore in recent years, including Sergey Brin and James Dyson.
US News and World Report
India's RBI Sells Dollars as Rupee Hits Record Low on U.S. Rate Hike Fears
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Friday after the rupee slid below 82 to a record low against the dollar on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve rate outlook, traders told Reuters. The rupee was last trading at 82.2675, down from...
The Jewish Press
Israel Discovers Another Natural Gas Field
A new natural gas reservoir has been discovered off Israel’s coast, giving another significant boost to Israel’s rapidly developing energy industry. The Greek Energean Oil and Gas PLC company said Thursday that it is “pleased to announce that the Hermes exploration well has made a commercial gas discovery of between 7 and 15 billion cubic meters (BCM).”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Home prices in the world’s most expensive housing market could fall 30%, predicts Goldman Sachs
Hong Kong has long been one of the world's most expensive housing markets. Dale De La Rey—AFP via Getty Images) Hong Kong’s housing market has survived political change and the COVID pandemic to remain the world’s most expensive. But there’s one thing it can’t escape: rising interest rates.
getnews.info
Indian Visa For New Zealand, Swiss, Bulgarian and USA Citizens
India is a country in South Asia with lush natural beauty. It is also a country with a rich history, dating back hundreds of years, documenting the rise and fall of empires on its territory. Many New Zealanders travel to India because it is full of color and contrast and you can find many different activities in one place. This online entry visa for India eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate to apply in person or wait in long lines. New Zealand citizens are among the 170 Nationalities Eligible to Apply for Indian Visa Online. The Government of India has introduced an electronic travel authorization system that allows citizens from 166 countries to obtain an electronic visa to visit India. This new system was introduced to allow travelers to travel to and from India with ease. An e-Visa saves travelers the hassle of having to visit a local Indian embassy or consulate to obtain their visa. Instead, travelers can apply for a visa online.
India's RBI intervening in NDF market, monitoring rupee positions - traders
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India has been selling dollars in the non-deliverable forward (NDF) market via local banks based in India’s GIFT City International Financial Services Centre, as it seeks to support the sliding rupee, traders said.
TODAY.com
‘A systemic failure': Indians struggle to return home with US Embassy backlog
When Pallavi Rao found out her father had a medical emergency and was in the intensive care unit, her first thought was to go to him immediately — but she couldn’t. Her father is in India, and she lives in America on a visa, which needs a renewal. If she left for India, she would not be allowed back in the U.S.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Taiwan Signals Its Chip Firms Will Follow New U.S. Rules on China
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese semiconductor companies attach "great importance" to complying with the law, the island's government said on Saturday, signalling they would comply with new U.S. export controls that aim to hobble China's chip industry. The rules announced Friday by President Joe Biden's administration include a measure to cut...
Swiss pursue home-grown energy panacea - reluctantly
BERN/GRANDE DIXENCE, Switzerland, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Having dodged most of the fuel-driven surge in inflation plaguing its neighbours, Switzerland is moving ahead with plans to boost its energy security and lock in tame power prices - but only reluctantly.
Home Secretary has ‘reservations’ over relaxing immigration for India trade deal
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she has “reservations” about relaxing immigration controls as part of any trade deal with India.Earlier this year, then prime minister Boris Johnson indicated an agreement could mean accepting Delhi’s demands for an increase in Indian migration to the UK.It is the second time in less than a week that the Home Secretary has expressed a view that risks putting her at odds with Government policy.Earlier this week, she was criticised by a senior Government source for saying she believes the UK should leave the European Convention on Human Rights.Prime Minister Liz Truss is struggling to...
France’s oil strikes push on as petrol station queues worsen
The country’s total refinery output has been reduced by more than 60% over the past two weeks
International Business Times
China's Top Problem Isn't COVID
China's top problem isn't how to contain the spread of coronavirus. It will recede on its own, as has been the case in many countries worldwide without lockdowns. But another problem, even more significant than coronavirus, won't go away any time soon: the burst of the housing property bubble. It could lead to a prolonged stagnation of the Chinese economy, far worse than the Japanese economy in the 1990s, with far-reaching consequences for Chinese society.
U.S. adds China's BGI Genomics and drone maker DJI to investment ban
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S Defense Department added more Chinese companies, including drone maker DJI Technology and surveillance equipment maker Zhejiang Dahua Technology (002236.SZ), to a blacklist that subjects them to an investment ban for Americans.
Quartz
How Google learned to love the African spirit of ‘ubuntu’
Technology has obscured the line between the physical and virtual worlds with original tweets, historical photos, monuments, art, architecture plans, drawings, land, cars, audio music, videos, avatars becoming available as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs are a way of tracking ownership of a unique digital asset, and one company is taking it to a new level.
No peace for India's rupee as mighty dollar thunders on: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU, Oct 7 (Reuters) - India's rupee will trade near its record low against the mighty greenback beyond this year, buffeted by rising oil prices and an aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve rate-hiking campaign, according to a Reuters poll of FX strategists.
ADB to give Pakistan up to $2.5 billion in flood relief support -finance ministry
ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will give Pakistan up to $2.5 billion in flood relief support, Pakistan's finance ministry said on Wednesday. The announcement came after the ADB's country director Yong Ye met Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.
ASIA・
Indian workers rescued from job scams in Southeast Asia
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government on Friday said it has rescued about 130 Indian workers from Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia after they were lured by agents for fake job opportunities in the information technology sector in Thailand. Arindam Bagchi, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, said some fraudulent...
JOBS・
China says U.S. semiconductor export restrictions will backfire
China's foreign ministry issued a sharp rebuke of U.S. policy on Saturday, proclaiming new American rules limiting the export of semiconductors will backfire and not hold back China's development.
Comments / 0