After the events of the last few years, most of us are looking for an unforgettable adventure. To go somewhere out of the ordinary to do something big and epic and not just your normal run-of-the-mill summer visit to the beach type of vacation. We are looking for that trip of a lifetime. One place that offers such an experience is Iceland with cinematic waterfalls, hikes across glaciers, or a horseback ride on a black sand beach. And with all that Iceland has to offer, starting now through March is the chance to see one of nature’s most unusual phenomena, the aurora borealis or Northern Lights.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO