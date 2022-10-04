Read full article on original website
techaiapp.com
A visit to the Secret Lagoon in Iceland’s Golden Circle – A Luxury Travel Blog
The entrance to Iceland‘s Secret Lagoon is perhaps not the most inspiring – a car park followed by a long gravel approach – but don’t be put off because beyond lies one of Iceland’s most authentic bathing experiences: the Secret Lagoon. To call it a...
techaiapp.com
Iceland’s Epic Adventure: Waterfalls, Glaciers, and the Northern Lights hosted by the Greenhouse Hotel
After the events of the last few years, most of us are looking for an unforgettable adventure. To go somewhere out of the ordinary to do something big and epic and not just your normal run-of-the-mill summer visit to the beach type of vacation. We are looking for that trip of a lifetime. One place that offers such an experience is Iceland with cinematic waterfalls, hikes across glaciers, or a horseback ride on a black sand beach. And with all that Iceland has to offer, starting now through March is the chance to see one of nature’s most unusual phenomena, the aurora borealis or Northern Lights.
This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
The plane seat that won’t get a free upgrade – despite what travel experts say
AN AUSTRALIAN travel expert has shut down a myth surrounding the middle seat on a plane. While the middle seat is the worst for comfort, legend has it it's the one that is most likely to get you an upgrade as cabin crew will feel sorry for you. However, Angus...
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2024
A cruise line has added new cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia in 2024 and has opened these new voyages for bookings. Paul Gauguin Cruises, a cruise line that was recently ranked the #1 small ship line, has opened reservations for its 2024 cruises featuring 33 voyages offered on seven unique itineraries – two of them brand new – exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.
BBC
Covid: Hong Kong to lure tourists with free air tickets
Hong Kong says it will give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth HK$2bn ($254.8m; £224.3m), as it tries to boost its Covid-hit tourism industry. The city rolled back several of its coronavirus rules in recent weeks. However, major airlines are struggling to get their flight schedules back to pre-pandemic levels.
Under-the-radar Italian region to pay tourists’ train fares
An under-the-radar Italian region is attempting to kill two birds with one stone: attract more tourists and promote more sustainable travel options. Friuli Venezia Giulia, a northeast Italian region bordering Austria, Slovenia and the Adriatic Sea, has announced it will pay for tourists’ train fares when they travel there from elsewhere in Italy.
msn.com
These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews
We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
Time Out Global
Hong Kong plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets to travellers
In an attempt to lure tourists back to the city, the Hong Kong government plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth a total of $2 billion, once the city’s border restrictions are completely lifted. The challenges of the past two years have greatly affected Hong Kong’s tourism, and...
2 California hotels ranked among ‘Top 25 Hotels in the U.S.’ by Tripadvisor
Comfortable beds, fine dining, fantastic views and plenty of amenities are all factors to consider when searching for the perfect hotel. Luckily, residents of the Golden State may not have to travel too far to experience the ideal hotel stay. According to Tripadvisor, two California hotels ranked among the top 25 best hotels in the United States.
Four women have been selected to run the post office in Antarctica and count penguins
Four women have been selected for an unusual job in Antarctica – running the world's most southerly post office and gift shop — and counting penguins. Port Lockroy, the post office which also serves as a museum, has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. In preparation of re-opening Port Lockroy, the U.K. Antarctic Heritage Trust posted four job positions: a base leader, postmaster, shop manager and wildlife monitor, the trust said in a press release.
I traveled on one of Europe's fastest trains — a one-hour journey between 2 major cities cost me $14
The Frecciarossa ETR 500 reached speeds of almost 300 kilometers per hour and got me from Milan to Turin in under an hour.
Food & Wine
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express Has Announced Festive Winter Journeys — with Ultra-Glamourous Dining
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, A Belmond Train, has long been the gold standard for luxury railway experiences. And yet somehow, the company is proving it can still outdo itself with brand-new itineraries for the winter season. In September, the company announced its December journeys, a first for the Belmond Train. The...
techaiapp.com
Blancpain Female Fifty Fathoms Award 2022
Famed for its efforts in marine conservation, Blancpain reveals the winners of the 2022 Ocean Photographer of the Year (OPY), including the Female Fifty Fathoms prize. The winning photographs are on show from now until 27 October along the banks of the Thames in London. Australian photographer Brooke Pyke won the Female Fifty Fathoms award. Now in just its second year, this special award saw submissions more than double since its introduction. The OPY’s grand prix was awarded to Frenchman Ben Thouard, whose image of a surfer riding one of the world’s largest and most famous waves, Teahupo’o, was unanimously selected.
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
Thrillist
Plunge into Adventure on This Tiny Southern Caribbean Island
“In Bonaire, you don’t think, you just do.” At least that’s what I repeat to myself standing at the edge of this cliff, eyeing the dirt-covered notch of fossilized coral beneath my feet. About 25 feet below that there’s clear, impossibly turquoise water. Maybe too clear: I think I see shadows of rock-masses right beneath the ripples, but hopefully my eyes are playing tricks on me.
cohaitungchi.com
A Guide to Visiting Prague in Winter
With its famous spires dusted in snow and Christmas lights twinkling across cobbled alleyways, winter in Prague never fails to enchant. Rug up and stroll across romantic Charles Bridge without the crowds, and get cosy with beer and goulash in atmospheric jazz bars. From the hilltop Prague Castle to the mighty Vltava River and Art Nouveau architecture, you’ll step into storybook scenes around every corner.
vinlove.net
Top 10 most beautiful beaches in Vietnam: No. 9 is not too famous but is the pearl of Phu Yen
On this list, there are beaches that are already well known, but there are also strange names that you are probably only hearing for the first time. With more than 3000 km of coastline, Vietnam has no shortage of beautiful beaches – interesting destinations for tourists as well as locals when they want to escape from their busy daily life, and immerse themselves in nature with nature. The fresh air and the sound of the sea waves are very effective in relaxing the mind.
Move Over Milan—A Guide to Turin, Italy’s Most Elegant City
While Milan has long been a hotspot for travelers venturing to northern Italy in search of fashion, design, and culture, Turin—Italy’s fourth largest city, located just 45-minutes from Milan by train—has somehow remained blithely under wraps. It doesn’t take long after arriving in the Piedmontese capital to discover its inimitable elegance. Baroque architecture resembling that of Paris or Vienna houses the myriad of historic museums and galleries, while slashes of snow-capped Alpine mountains are visible from the grand squares and cobbled streets, all bustling with old cafes and restaurants serving traditional Piedmontese dishes. Stay long enough and you’ll find that Turin’s unique blend of art, culture, and quality food runs in the city’s blood—and serves as a promising indication that a new era as a tourist hotspot is firmly on the horizon.
Save Up to 20 Percent at 5,960 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy
You can save up to 20 percent off of the guest room standard rate when you stay at your choice of 5,960 participating hotel and resort properties in North America, South America, Central America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every other Thursday through Sunday across select destinations — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
