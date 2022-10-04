ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

The best Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro cases you can get right now

The Pixel 7 series is finally official, after it was briefly shown during the annual Google I/O keynote back in May. Now preorders are live for both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, and there are a lot of bells and whistles to make you pull the trigger on one of these devices.
Phone Arena

The best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro chargers

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro finally made their debut on stage at Google’s October event, and like many other flagship phones nowadays, neither of them comes with an included charger in the box. The new Google Pixel duo comes with the same maximum charging speeds as their...
Phone Arena

Google launches two new apps for the Pixel Watch on its Play Store

After many years of speculations and rumors, the Pixel Watch is finally a reality. On October 6th, during its Made By Google event, the tech giant officially revealed its first-ever smartwatch. And it looks like Google has already launched a new app for its Pixel Watch. As first reported by...
Phone Arena

Scary Pixel 6 911 bug is leaving people high and dry

Google's previous generation Pixel phones and bugs go hand in hand but in the company's defense, these were its first phones with a proprietary chip and it has done a reasonably good job of quashing bugs. That said, it's one thing to wait for a fix for, let's say, a flickering display, and another to not being able to get through to emergency services and some Pixel users have reported having experienced the latter.
Phone Arena

U.S. refurbished iPhone market feels impact from demand for 5G support

Analytic firm Counterpoint Research just released a fascinating report on the refurbished phone market. Care to guess which smartphone brand is the leader in this market? If you said Apple, you're right. Counterpoint notes that top sellers in the U.S. secondary market include phones in the iPhone 8 series, the iPhone 11 series, and the iPhone XR. But the research firm is pointing out that prices of the three aforementioned iPhone models have dropped 22% on average since the release of the iPhone 14 series.
Phone Arena

The iPhone 14 Pro Max brings Apple's worst profit margin

Apple didn't raise the price of its iPhone 14 series models, but don't feel bad for its bottom line as the line actually comes with a higher average selling price than the iPhone 13 series, thanks to the iPhone 14 Plus replacing the deprecated mini model. Apple managed to reach...
Phone Arena

Where is the Pixel foldable?

Android strikes back. Today, Google announced a plethora of new devices at its hardware event. Alongside the much-anticipated. Pixel 7 Pro, the American tech giant unveiled its first ever wearable (the. Pixel Watch) and tablet (the. Pixel Tablet). There is, however, one notable device that did not make an appearance....
Phone Arena

This is why Google won't allow Pixel 7's Face Unlock to verify mobile payments

We've already informed you that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will both carry the Face Unlock facial recognition feature. And for the moment, Google also said that there is nothing to say about it possibly sharing this with the Pixel 6 Pro. Google did say that this implementation of facial recognition will lean on the Tensor 2 chipset and "advanced machine learning models" to make Face Unlock work.
Phone Arena

Galaxy S23 series may get an extremely limited color palette

With the Google Pixel 7 launch out of the way, all eyes are now focused on Samsung's next flagship series, and today, a renowned leaker has revealed the color options the Galaxy S23 family will be available in. Pieces of the Galaxy S23 puzzle are slowly falling into place. It...
Phone Arena

Google hopes to double Pixel sales in 2023

According to the Nikkei Asia Review, Google is asking its supply chain to deliver 8 million units of the just announced Pixel 7 line. It is also asking suppliers to prepare four million units of a budget Pixel phone that would be released early next year as it seeks to double sales of its smartphones in 2023. Pre-orders for the new handsets, priced at $599 and up for the Pixel 7 and $899 and up for the Pixel 7 Pro, start today with the phones being released next week.
Phone Arena

Verizon's 5G Home and LTE plans are now free through the carrier's Forward Program

Verizon, just like all the major US carriers, is fully committed to FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides free Internet and mobile services to low-income households. That means that qualified customers benefit from affordable access to internet and mobile plans. Starting this week, Verizon is bringing select 5G...
