Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC, ETH Extend Recent Declines on Saturday
Bitcoin was trading lower on Saturday, as cryptocurrency prices continued to trade in the red following the latest U.S. nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report. The token dropped for a fourth consecutive day, moving closer to a key support point in the process. Ethereum was also in the red, hitting a five-day low in the process.
Bitcoin Struggles To Retain The $20,000 Mark While ENS Protocol Gains
In the past two days, Bitcoin triumphantly hit the critical level of $20K. This sudden push from the primary crypto asset was after hovering between $18K and $24K regions for some months. But following the effects of some macroeconomic factors, the price of BTC was rounding the $19K region. This...
Increased Bitcoin Volatility as US Jobs Data Exceeds Expectations
The payroll and job reports from the world’s largest economy were slightly above expectations for September. However, BTC reacted with a sharp price decline, as it typically happens when the US publishes any sort of data lately. Although the numbers for September are below August and the average for...
Fidelity Launches Ethereum Index Fund — Sees Client ‘Demand for Exposure to Digital Assets Beyond BTC’ – Finance Bitcoin News
A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has shown that Fidelity looks to launch an investment product known as the Fidelity Ethereum Index Fund on October 4, 2022. While the new fund is not an exchange-traded fund it is said to be structured as a “traditional limited partnership.”
Grayscale’s New Co-Investment Vehicle Aims to ‘Capture the Upside of Crypto Winter’ – Bitcoin News
On October 6, Grayscale Investments announced a new venture that gives accredited investors the opportunity to invest in the mining infrastructure that powers the digital asset ecosystem. According to the announcement, the co-investment vehicle is called Grayscale Digital Infrastructure Opportunities (GDIO), and the crypto mining firm Foundry will handle the new product’s operations. GDIO is meant to “capture the upside of crypto winter,” Grayscale’s announcement on Thursday details.
Silver Lining – Bitcoin RSS
Hot on the heels of August, September 2022 also trended negatively for cryptoassets overall. Based on market capitalization, all sectors saw negative returns for the month, ranging from -14% to -1%. Following the overall crypto market trend, NFT market activity also slowed in August. Average…. The post Silver Lining appeared...
BNB Chain Halted After Estimated $100 Million Drain in Exploit, CEO Says Issue Has Been Contained
Transactions on the Binance blockchain, also known as BNB Chain and Binance Smart Chain, were halted today after a potential exploit in the network was detected through a spike in “irregular activity.” Changpeng Zhao, Binance’s chief executive, said on Twitter that the issue involved BSC Token Hub, a so-called cross-chain bridge. These enable the transfer of digital assets and information from one independent blockchain to another. “The issue is contained now. Your funds are safe,” Zhao wrote, apologising for the inconvenience.
Norway Prepares to Reverse Electricity Tax Cut for Cryptocurrency Miners – Mining Bitcoin News
The Norwegian government is reviewing a proposal to abolish the policy of preferential tax treatment for data centers mining cryptocurrency with cheaper electricity. The executive power in Oslo says conditions have changed and the country needs the energy currently used by miners. Mining Firms Likely to Lose Tax Incentive as...
