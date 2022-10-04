Melbourne and its charming neighborhoods have oft been recognized as one of the most livable cities in the world. The city offers top-notch quality of life plus a diverse dining and cultural scene. With a growing number of nonstop flights to the Victorian capital (Qantas now flies nonstop to Dallas/Fort Worth and United flies to Los Angeles and San Francisco), and new hotels popping up, it is helping to make this a worthy destination of the most luxury-seeking travelers.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO