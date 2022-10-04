Kenyan Central Bank Rejects Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Claims Country Lacks Forex to Import Oil – Africa Bitcoin News

It’s been over a year since El Salvador codified bitcoin as legal tender in the Latin American country, and by popping the ‘orange pill,’ the country was propelled into the international spotlight. At the end of September, the 41-year-old Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele penned an opinion editorial that takes aim at the detractors who think it was the wrong decision, those who think it was a good decision but for the wrong reasons, and opponents who “are afraid of our decision.”

