Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Oil Achieves Largest Weekly Gain Since March on OPEC Cuts
Oil posted its biggest weekly gain since early March as an increasingly negative supply outlook offset nagging macroeconomic concerns. West Texas Intermediate futures settled close to $93 a barrel on Friday after rallying more than 16% for the week. Time spreads had been signaling supply scarcity even before the OPEC+ alliance announced its biggest output cut since the start of the pandemic. The move accelerated oil’s rally despite crashing equities, a rising dollar, and a US jobs report that reignited concerns about rising interest rates.
rigzone.com
Oil Up After OPEC Announces Largest Cut Since 2020
Oil topped $88 a barrel a day after the OPEC+ alliance announced its biggest production cut since 2020. West Texas Intermediate extended gains with a slight price increase Thursday after jumping 10% over the previous three sessions. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed Wednesday to slash daily output by 2 million barrels, drawing a swift rebuke from the US as the Biden administration seeks to battle energy-driven inflation.
rigzone.com
Valaris Announces Several Oil Major Deals
Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) has announced several new contracts and contract extensions with a variety of major oil and gas companies. TotalEnergies EP Brasil exercised an option offshore Brazil for drillship Valaris DS-15, Valaris revealed, adding that the option has an estimated duration of 100 days and will be in direct continuation of the existing firm term.
rigzone.com
Oil May Have Risen Too Far Too Fast
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) This week, one of Rigzone’s regular market watchers takes a look at oil price moves, the latest OPEC+ decision, crude inventories and more. Read on for more detail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators took a look at weather systems in the Atlantic, gasoline prices, natural gas trends and more.
rigzone.com
Energean Makes Gas Discovery Offshore Israel
Oil and gas company Energean has made a commercial gas discovery in the Hermes exploration well offshore Israel. Energean said that the preliminary estimate in the Hermes well find was between 7 and 15 bcm of recoverable natural gas resources. It was drilled using the Stena IceMax drillship which has now moved to block 12 to drill the Zeus structure.
rigzone.com
UK Oil And Gas Regulator Launches 33rd Licensing Round
The UK North Sea Transition Authority has launched the 33rd oil and gas licensing round and offered 898 blocks and part-blocks in the North Sea. The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has invited applications for licenses to explore and potentially develop 898 blocks and part-blocks in the North Sea. To...
rigzone.com
Shale Workforce Tightens
The job market in the US shale patch is showing further tightness as drillers struggle to find enough workers to meet output targets this year, according to a Labor Department report released Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 2.5% in September from 2.6% in the prior month on an unadjusted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rigzone.com
U.S. DOE Seeks Input On How To Boost Domestic Manufacturing
U.S. DOE is looking at how best to use the Defense Production Act and help the domestic production of key technologies and deployment of clean energy. — The U.S. Department of Energy has announced a Request for Information (RFI) to determine how it could best leverage the Defense Production Act to accelerate domestic production of key technologies, strengthen power grid reliability, and deploy clean energy.
rigzone.com
Pressure in Both Lines of NS1 Pipeline Stabilizes
The pressure in both lines of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has stabilized, Nord Stream AG revealed in a statement posted on its website this week. The company highlighted, however, that as of October 4 it was unable to inspect the damaged sections of the gas pipeline “due to the lack of earlier requested necessary permits”.
rigzone.com
ADNOC: Maintaining Energy Security Never Been More Important
ADNOC Managing Director and CEO Ahmed Al Jaber said the responsibility of the energy industry in maintaining energy security has never been clearer. — Speaking at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London, ADNOC Managing Director and CEO and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, has stressed the importance energy industry has in maintaining energy security.
rigzone.com
Technip Energies Bags Lang Lebah Onshore Gas Plant 2 FEED
Technip Energies has been given the task of delivering the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) of the Lang Lebah Onshore Gas Plant 2 (OGP2) project located in Bintulu, Sarawak, in Malaysia. The deal has been awarded by PTTEP HK Offshore. The FEED contract covers the design of an onshore gas plant...
rigzone.com
BP Tripling Wind-Farm Workforce As Part Of Renewables Push
BP plans to triple its number of offshore wind-farm workers as it expands the business to reach its green goals. Energy supermajor BP plans to triple its number of offshore wind-farm workers as it expands the business to reach its green goals. Scaling up wind power is key to the...
Comments / 0