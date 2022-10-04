Retreating Russians leave their comrades’ bodies behind

Read full article on original website
WHIO Dayton
Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack "a terrorist act" by Kyiv
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian news reports say President Vladimir Putin is calling the attack on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea a terrorist act carried out by Ukrainian special services. "There’s no doubt it was a terrorist act directed at the destruction of critically important civilian infrastructure,”...
Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of attacking Crimea bridge in ‘act of terrorism’
Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack on the Kerch bridge linking Crimea to Russia, in what he labelled an “act of terrorism”.The Russian president had initially stopped short of blaming Kyiv for the partial destruction of the bridge – viewed widely as symbolic of Moscow’s annexation of the peninsula in 2014 and a key logistical route for his troops waging war on Ukraine.But on Sunday night Mr Putin said in a video published by the Kremlin: “There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure.”“This was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services,” the Russian president claimed.More follows... Read More Russia claims it is ‘fully committed’ to avoiding nuclear war - latestWhy did Putin invade Ukraine? The conflict explained
