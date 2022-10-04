Oct. 9—The death of a Hancock County man found dead last week has been ruled as a homicide, the Maine Department of Public Safety said Sunday. The Maine Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta has determined the death as a homicide, according spokeswoman Shannon Moss. The man's identity has not been confirmed, so it cannot be released, Moss said. The cause of death was also not released.

